Google Expected to Unveil New Phones at October 4 Event

Key Takeaways Alphabet's Google will hold its "Made by Google" event on October 4 in New York City.

It's expected the company will unveil its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, and an updated smart watch.

An image of the new Pixel 8 Pro apparently leaked before being taken down.

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, as well as a new watch, are expected to be unveiled by the Alphabet (GOOGL) unit on October 4 during its “Made by Google” hardware event. Last year, the tech giant introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro versions at the same press gathering.



Several media outlets reported that an image of the Pixel 8 Pro was leaked on a Google Store page before it was taken down. Those who saw it reported the new phone looked similar to the previous model.

The company ran online ads on X and Meta's (META) Threads featuring a “spa day” for the phones, and provided a link to the Google Store to sign up for updates.



It’s also anticipated that Google will be updating its first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, with Pixel Watch 2. It's not clear if any other products will be released.

Alphabet shares have added more than 50% of their value this year, and traded at their highest level since April of last year.