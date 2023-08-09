Google AI And American Airlines Tested Ways To Reduce Climate Impact Of Flights

Flight routes powered by Google's (GOOGL) artificial intelligence (AI) helped American Airlines (AAL) test flights reduce global warming inducing contrails—white lines left behind by planes—without materially increasing fuel consumption.

Key Takeaways Google teamed up with American Airlines to assess the impact of contrails on climate change.

A group of American pilots flew 70 test flights over six months using a Google AI-powered model.

Pilots were able to reduce contrail formation by more than 50%, with fuel consumption rising only slightly as flights were rerouted.

The initiative could set into motion more research projects that actively use AI for forecasting purposes.

Together with American Airlines and sustainable energy company Breakthrough Energy, researchers at Google combed through a vast database of satellite imagery, weather, and flight path data to assess the impact contrails have on climate change. Using AI, the researchers developed detailed maps forecasting where contrails are likely to occur, and the routes pilots can take to prevent them from forming.

A group of American Airlines pilots flew 70 test flights over six months using Google's AI-powered model. The results indicate that pilots were able to reduce contrail formation by more than 50%, and used just 2% more fuel, on average, by having to redirect their flight. Only a small percentage of flights would ultimately need to be rerouted, meaning the increase in fuel usage could be as low as 0.3%.

Contrails tend to form when planes fly through humid areas, and the soot from a plane engine's exhaust crystallizes to form ice at higher altitudes. This leaves behind a streak of white, cloud-like exhaust visible from the ground.

These streaks could potentially contribute to global warming by trapping heat that would otherwise be reflected back into the atmosphere. The trapping effect is even more pronounced for nighttime contrails, when an absence of sunlight means that the contrails exclusively trap heat rising from the ground, rather than a combination of heat and sunlight.

This initiative could set into motion more projects that extensively use AI for research purposes. Tech companies that have invested heavily in AI, such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google parent Alphabet could stand to benefit.

Shares of Google and American Airlines were down 0.5% and 2% in afternoon trading Wednesday. Google shares are up close to 50% so far this year, while American Airlines shares have gained 27% over this period.