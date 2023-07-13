You Can 'Listen' To Answers From Google's Bard Chatbot And Choose The Tone It 'Talks' In

In its latest update, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) expanded the functionality of its artificial intelligence tool and expanded its service into new geographies.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Google's Bard chatbot can deliver audio responses in tones customized by users.

Bard will expand its services into new geographies like Europe and Brazil.

The AI chatbot’s capabilities have been upgraded as it can now respond to image inputs in 40 languages like Arabic, Hindi, and Chinese.

The AI race has been heating up with Elon Musk launching his own AI company, xAI, which aims to “understand the universe.”

Listen To Bard

Bard users can now opt for audio responses from the chatbot which recognizes and responds in about 40 languages. You can also share those responses with your contacts.

Not just that, for those who use Bard with English prompts, you could customize the tone in which the chatbot responds to you. There are five settings—simple, long, short, professional or casual—and users can shorten or lengthen the response with a dropdown menu.

In May, Google signaled its intention to increase Bard's capabilities across 180 countries and 40 languages during its developer conference. It has since announced its expansion in Europe and Brazil and has been working to release AI-driven applications for maps and even digital ads.

However, Bard stumbled on its debut, and despite Google's best efforts to catch up with AI efforts of other tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), it still remains a laggard. For example, this ability for a chatbot to 'talk' at users, is something Microsoft-backed OpenAI released for Apple's iOS users through an app in May.

More AI-Driven Applications

The tech giant also announced that it is integrating the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard, allowing users to upload photos with prompts, and Bard will provide an analysis. Users can leverage this feature to find more information about an image or to create a caption for the image.

The technical capabilities of Bard have also been boosted. The chatbot can export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab, and is live in 40 languages. Users can also pin and rename conversations to find chats quicker and increase productivity.

These latest updates come on the heels of the AI race heating up as major AI chatbot providers want to add features to capture customers.

Earlier this week, Alibaba (BABA) Cloud launched a text-to-image generator for customers. Wednesday Elon Musk also launched his AI company, xAI, which has former Google and Microsoft employees.

