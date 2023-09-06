Google Tentatively Settles Class Action Suit Over Play Store Charges

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) has reportedly settled a class action suit that accused it of overcharging customers through its Play Store in the U.S.

Google had allegedly violated U.S. federal antitrust rules by using its dominant market position to convince consumers to pay more than they would have otherwise. The suit, representing 21 million consumers, was brought by more than 30 U.S. states. The plaintiffs claimed without Google's influence, they would have had more options and would have been charged less by apps.

The amount Google will have to pay was not disclosed but may be revealed in an Oct. 12 hearing. If approved, the settlement will allow Google to avoid trial.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a post on social media platform X that Epic Games is not a party to the proposed settlement. Epic and internet company Match Group, which owns Tinder, apparently plan to proceed with a suit the two filed against Google that has a trial date in November. Sweeney said Google inflates in-app transaction prices by 30%, whereas payment processing fees in competitive markets are 3%.

"If Google is ending its payments monopoly without imposing a Google Tax on third-party transactions, we'll settle and be Google's friend in their new era," he said, adding that the company will fight if the settlement consists of merely paying off plaintiffs.

In 2021, state attorneys general said Google blocked competition, forcing developers to use its Play Store to reach users.

Shares of Alphabet were down under 1% in early trading on Wednesday following the news, but have gained more than 52% year-to-date.