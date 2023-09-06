Google Tentatively Settles Class Action Suit Over Play Store Charges

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 06, 2023
Google headquarters

Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) has reportedly settled a class action suit that accused it of overcharging customers through its Play Store in the U.S.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Google tentatively settled a class action suit accusing it of abusing monopoly power to overcharge customers through its U.S. Play Store.
  • If approved, the settlement will allow Google to avoid trial.
  • Epic and Match plan to proceed in their anti-competitive suit against Google.

Google had allegedly violated U.S. federal antitrust rules by using its dominant market position to convince consumers to pay more than they would have otherwise. The suit, representing 21 million consumers, was brought by more than 30 U.S. states. The plaintiffs claimed without Google's influence, they would have had more options and would have been charged less by apps.

The amount Google will have to pay was not disclosed but may be revealed in an Oct. 12 hearing. If approved, the settlement will allow Google to avoid trial.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a post on social media platform X that Epic Games is not a party to the proposed settlement. Epic and internet company Match Group, which owns Tinder, apparently plan to proceed with a suit the two filed against Google that has a trial date in November. Sweeney said Google inflates in-app transaction prices by 30%, whereas payment processing fees in competitive markets are 3%.

"If Google is ending its payments monopoly without imposing a Google Tax on third-party transactions, we'll settle and be Google's friend in their new era," he said, adding that the company will fight if the settlement consists of merely paying off plaintiffs.

In 2021, state attorneys general said Google blocked competition, forcing developers to use its Play Store to reach users.

Shares of Alphabet were down under 1% in early trading on Wednesday following the news, but have gained more than 52% year-to-date.

GOOGL YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. "Google reaches tentative settlement in US Play Store lawsuit."

  2. Bloomberg. "Google Tentatively Settles States’ Play Store Antitrust Suit."

  3. X. “@TimSweeneyEpic, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 6, 2023.”

  4. Bloomberg. "Google Tentatively Settles States’ Play Store Antitrust Suit."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description