Grab Shares Jump After Narrowing Losses on Cost-Cutting Moves

Singapore-based e-commerce and ride-hailing company Grab (GRAB) narrowed its losses by almost three-quarters in the three months ending June and forecast a smaller loss for the year, as cost-cutting measures paid off.

The company, one of Asia's biggest technology startups in recent years, posted a net loss of $148 million in the second quarter, which was 74% less than its loss in the year-ago quarter. Revenue surged 77% from a year ago to $567 million, with revenue from deliveries more than doubling.

Subscriptions to GrabUnlimited, the company's subscription program, rose 25% from the previous quarter and 43% from a year ago. GrabUnlimited subscribers had retention rates that were twice as high, on average, compared to non-subscribers, and spent almost four times more on food deliveries.

"More people are using Grab today than ever before, as we achieved our highest monthly transacting users to date," said Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan.

Revenue from deliveries more than doubled from the same quarter last year to $292 million, thanks to higher gross merchandise value (GMV) and reduced driver incentives, which are actions that ride-hailing companies like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), or Grab take to accommodate drivers who might prefer different routes or work hours. Higher incentives tend to increase expenses.

Reduced incentives are part of a broader cost-cutting initiative that also includes lowering cloud service costs and reducing headcount. In June, the company laid off about 1,000 workers, or roughly 11% of its workforce, in roles ranging from technology and development to marketing and administration. As a result, variable expenses were down 31% from a year ago, while staff costs fell 6%.

The company updated its full-year outlook and now expects a much narrower operating loss between $30 and $40 million, compared to previous estimates of $195 to $235 million.

Grab shares were over 10% higher as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They're up 15% so far this year.