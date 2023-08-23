Grab Shares Jump After Narrowing Losses on Cost-Cutting Moves

Revenue from deliveries more than doubled from a year ago, with GrabUnlimited subscriptions on the rise

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 23, 2023
Grab Driver & App

Ore Huiying / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Singapore-based e-commerce and ride-hailing company Grab (GRAB) narrowed its losses by almost three-quarters in the three months ending June and forecast a smaller loss for the year, as cost-cutting measures paid off.

Key Takeaways

  • Singapore-based e-commerce and ride-hailing company Grab narrowed its losses by almost three-quarters in the three months ending June.
  • The company posted a net loss of $148 million in the second quarter, which was 74% less than its loss in the year-ago quarter.
  • Subscriptions to GrabUnlimited, the company's subscription program, rose 25% from the previous quarter and 43% year-over-year.
  • The company updated its full-year outlook and expects a much narrower operating loss between $30 and $40 million, compared to previous estimates of $195 to $235 million.

The company, one of Asia's biggest technology startups in recent years, posted a net loss of $148 million in the second quarter, which was 74% less than its loss in the year-ago quarter. Revenue surged 77% from a year ago to $567 million, with revenue from deliveries more than doubling.

Subscriptions to GrabUnlimited, the company's subscription program, rose 25% from the previous quarter and 43% from a year ago. GrabUnlimited subscribers had retention rates that were twice as high, on average, compared to non-subscribers, and spent almost four times more on food deliveries.

"More people are using Grab today than ever before, as we achieved our highest monthly transacting users to date," said Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan.

Revenue from deliveries more than doubled from the same quarter last year to $292 million, thanks to higher gross merchandise value (GMV) and reduced driver incentives, which are actions that ride-hailing companies like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), or Grab take to accommodate drivers who might prefer different routes or work hours. Higher incentives tend to increase expenses.

Reduced incentives are part of a broader cost-cutting initiative that also includes lowering cloud service costs and reducing headcount. In June, the company laid off about 1,000 workers, or roughly 11% of its workforce, in roles ranging from technology and development to marketing and administration. As a result, variable expenses were down 31% from a year ago, while staff costs fell 6%.

The company updated its full-year outlook and now expects a much narrower operating loss between $30 and $40 million, compared to previous estimates of $195 to $235 million.

Grab shares were over 10% higher as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They're up 15% so far this year.

GRAB YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Grab Holdings Ltd. "Grab Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results."

  2. Grab Holdings Ltd. "Grab Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results."

  3. Grab Holdings Inc. | InsideGrab. "A Message From Our CEO (June 20, 2023)."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description