The Great Housing Crash of 2023 That Wasn't

Home prices, which fell earlier in the year, have resumed rising and, in May, were just 1% below the peak they hit in 2022, according to the national S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Zillow forecasts that trend to continue, with prices ending in 2023 5.5% higher than when the year began. That’s far from the crash some experts had feared.

For example, in March of 2022, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warned that data showed the market was showing signs of an unsustainable bubble.

The housing market has been upended in a way that looks nothing like a classic bubble bursting. Ultra-low mortgage rates and high demand for housing fueled frenzied buying and sent prices surging 45% between February 2020 and June 2022.

Rate Hikes Tamped Down Demand

Demand started to unwind in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation interest rate hikes, which put upward pressure on mortgage rates. Indeed, the rate offered for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubled to the 6 to 7% range, where they’ve hovered this year.

Higher mortgage rates have reduced demand from buyers. However, prices have stayed high because the supply of housing has remained low, largely due to homeowners not wanting to trade their sub-4% fixed mortgages for today’s high ones.

With few houses for sale, buyers don’t have much leverage to demand lower prices. That’s left the housing market in a state of gridlock rather than a nosedive.



"Beginning in early 2022, rising inflation and efforts to curb it helped to cool the housing market that had spent the previous two years soaring to never-before-seen heights," Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker wrote in a commentary. "The market experienced a dramatic slowdown, but prices bottomed out in early 2023, and a crash seems to have been avoided."

Prices have fallen some, especially in certain overheated markets, but nationwide, it’s been more of a correction than the implosion that some had feared in recent years.

Instead of a housing crash, the real estate business is enjoying a construction boom as homebuilders see an opportunity to satisfy the demand for housing that’s not being met by the threadbare listings for existing homes.

