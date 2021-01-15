Greenwise Debt Relief Review

Important Greenwise Debt Relief is not one of our top-rated life debt relief companies. You can review our list of the best debt relief companies for what we think are better options.

Greenwise Debt Relief claims they want to be your "compassionate ally" in your journey out of debt, and they accomplish this goal through a process known as debt settlement. Unlike other debt relief strategies such as debt consolidation or debt management plans (DMPs), debt settlement requires you to stop making payments on your bills and to set aside the money for your payments in a dedicated savings account instead. Once you have enough money in your savings account to get started with debt settlement, Greenwise will begin working on your behalf with the goal of helping you pay off your debts for less than you owe.

Greenwise doesn't offer a lot of information on their website, but they do show that customers could settle their debts for 68% to 75% of what they currently owe after paying debt settlement fees. Fortunately, they do offer a free consultation that can help you determine if debt settlement is for you as well as how long your program might take.

Debt settlement can cause damage to your credit score due to the fact you have to stop paying your bills before you can negotiate. In the fine print on the company website, Greenwise Debt Relief explains this risk very clearly. They write: "The use of debt settlement services will likely adversely affect your creditworthiness, may result in you being subject to collections or being sued by creditors or collectors and may increase the outstanding balances of your enrolled accounts due to the accrual of fees and interest."

Pros Explained

Free evaluation lets you learn more about debt settlement and how much you can save: Greenwise Debt Relief does offer a "free savings estimate" and a free consultation. This is a phone call that can help you decide if debt settlement is right for you.

Greenwise Debt Relief does offer a "free savings estimate" and a free consultation. This is a phone call that can help you decide if debt settlement is right for you. Positive user reviews reported by the Better Business Bureau (BBB): This company does have an A+ rating with the BBB, as well as excellent customer reviews. ﻿ ﻿

This company does have an A+ rating with the BBB, as well as excellent customer reviews. ﻿ Member in good standing with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC): Greenwise Debt Relief is a member within the AFCC, which is the "leading association of professional consumer credit advocates." ﻿ ﻿

Cons Explained

Fees are as high as 25% of your settled debt: Greenwise lists fees of 18% to 25% in their fine print, which is a higher range than many competitors charge.

Greenwise lists fees of 18% to 25% in their fine print, which is a higher range than many competitors charge. No mobile app or client dashboard: Where some debt relief firms have a mobile app or a client dashboard customers can access online, Greenwise doesn't offer these perks.

Where some debt relief firms have a mobile app or a client dashboard customers can access online, Greenwise doesn't offer these perks. Greenwise Debt Relief is less than transparent about their fees and services: By and large, the Greenwise Debt Relief website is mostly devoid of helpful content. You'll have to call in to speak with a representative to get most of your questions answered.

Types of Debt Addressed

While Greenwise Debt Relief doesn't actively advertise the types of debt they help settle, debt settlement is a process geared to settling unsecured debt. This includes most types of debt that are not secured by collateral. By contrast, you cannot use debt settlement to settle secured debts like a mortgage on your home or an auto loan for the car you drive.

If you have the following types of debt and you need help, debt settlement could be right for you:

Credit Card Debt

If you have out-of-control credit card debt you cannot seem to pay off on your own, Greenwise Debt Relief can help you settle for less. Also note that their debt settlement plans address the entire amount you currently owe, including all interest and fees you have accrued.

Personal Loans

Debt settlement also works for unsecured personal loans you have, which could come from a bank or an online lender. Other unsecured lines of credit you have could also qualify.

Unpaid Medical Bills

Greenwise Debt Relief can also help you bundle any unpaid medical bills you have into your debt settlement plan. This means they'll work with hospitals, doctors, and other medical providers to help settle debts on your behalf.

If you are struggling to pay off secured debts but you still need help with debt management, you'll need to consider another option outside of debt settlement. You can check with your creditors to see what options they might offer, and you can look into alternatives like refinancing, debt management plans, and credit counseling.

Client Onboarding

Like other debt relief firms, Greenwise Debt Relief lets you start the process with a free phone consultation. During this call, you get the chance to find out how much you could save and how long your debt settlement program might last. You can also take this time to ask any questions you have so you can determine if debt settlement is right for you.

To qualify for help from Greenwise Debt Relief, you need to have at least $5,000 in unsecured debt.

Customer Service

Greenwise Debt Relief employs trained debt specialists who know how to help you settle debts for less than you owe. Meanwhile, these experts also know the law inside and out, so they can help you use rules like the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in your favor.

This company offers customer service options via email or over the phone, and you can also send them a message using their Facebook page. However, they do not offer online chat, a mobile app, or a client dashboard that lets you contact them.

If you choose to call into Greenwise Debt Relief, you may be able to reach someone Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Company Reputation

The debt relief industry has plenty of shady players, so you'll need to be diligent when it comes to researching companies to work with. Fortunately, you can find quite a bit of information about debt relief companies online, and you can read reviews to find out about user experiences.

We suggest starting your research by checking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints. We also suggest checking with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to make sure any company you're considering is not under investigation or part of a lawsuit.

Fortunately, Greenwise Debt Relief doesn't show any complaints on the CFPB database during the last three years, and this company has not had any reported problems with the FTC. As we already noted, Greenwise also has an A+ rating and mostly excellent reviews with the BBB, although they are not accredited with the agency.﻿﻿﻿ Finally, Greenwise is a member in good standing with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC).﻿﻿﻿

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

Greenwise Debt Relief says customers pay an average of 68% to 75% of their enrolled debt amounts after accounting for debt settlement fees. This means total debt savings typically falls between 25% and 32% of amounts originally owed.

Average Time for Relief

Like most debt relief companies, Greenwise Debt Relief claims to help most of their clients over a timeframe of 24 to 48 months. However, their website information does claim they have helped some customers settle debts in as little as 12 months.

Cost

Greenwise Debt Relief charges fees that range from 18% to 25% of your enrolled debts. This fee range is slightly higher than the industry average of 15% to 25%.

The Competition