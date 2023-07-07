Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash Sue NYC Over New Minimum Wage Law

Uber Eats (UBER), DoorDash (DASH), and Grubhub (TKWY) are suing New York City over a new law that would set a minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers, saying it would lead to higher costs and reduced service that would disproportionately impact customers, couriers, and the city’s restaurants.

Key Takeaways Food delivery companies Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub are disputing an NYC law that would set a minimum wage for workers based on the time they spend on food delivery apps.

The law, set to take effect July 12, would require food delivery platforms to pay contract workers $17.96 an hour for time spent logged onto a food delivery app or 50 cents for every minute they spend on a trip. Rates would increase to $18.96 per hour by April 2024 and $19.96 per hour by April 2025.

Compensating couriers for time spent on apps is a flawed process, the companies say, as delivery workers are typically active on multiple apps at the same time and are free to decline orders. Costs could increase substantially if multiple apps are forced to pay a worker for the same hours. The new rates could be significantly higher than those set for other industries and exceed the city's official minimum wage of $15 per hour.

The result would be higher costs, reduced service, and lower revenue for the city's customers, couriers, and restaurants. To offset higher costs, food delivery companies would be forced to reduce couriers’ flexibility, including limiting the number of workers on each app and reducing the number of trips. The higher costs would ultimately be passed down to consumers.

Even under optimistic projections, Uber Eats said in a court filing that delivery costs to consumers would increase by $6.00 before adjusting for inflation, while orders would decrease by nearly 18%.

The city’s restaurant industry, which has already struggled in recent years amid the pandemic, could see their delivery orders shrink by up to one-third. Deliveries would be limited only to customers close to the restaurant, with many restaurants potentially cutting off from the opportunity to deliver altogether. Many restaurants and small businesses that rely heavily on delivery, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, would struggle to survive.

"Even slight changes to prices can deter customers from ordering delivery,” said one restaurant owner cited in the filing. “Many small businesses would not be able to survive such a stark drop in orders."

New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection drafted the law, saying the changes are necessary to ensure fair pay and offset New Yorkers’ affordability challenges.

"Delivery workers, like all workers, deserve fair pay for their labor, and we are disappointed that Uber, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Relay disagree," the department said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. "The minimum pay rate will help uplift thousands of working New Yorkers and their families out of poverty."