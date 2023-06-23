GSK Settles Zantac Cancer Lawsuit Set to Go to Trial Next Month

Published June 23, 2023
GlaxoSmithKline offices

Leon Neal / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • GSK reached a settlement in what would have been the first trial over claims that Zantac caused cancer.
  • The company said it struck a deal to avoid the "distraction" of protracted litigation.
  • GSK still faces a string of similar lawsuits, mostly in Delaware.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of GSK (GSK) jumped close to 5% on Friday after the U.K.-based biopharma company said it had reached a settlement in a lawsuit accusing the firm’s discontinued heartburn medicine, Zantac, of causing cancer.

The drug maker said that the confidential agreement with James Goetz over the case he filed in California means that the trial set to begin July 24 has been dismissed. GSK indicated that the deal “reflects the Company’s desire to avoid distraction related to protracted litigation.” GSK added that it does not admit liability and will “vigorously defend itself” against any future Zantac lawsuits.

Goetz claimed the medicine caused him to develop cancer, and his was to be the first of several Zantac cancer trials GSK faces. The largest number have been filed in Delaware, and hearings are likely in January.

Zantac was approved for use in 1983, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pulled all brand name and generic versions off the market in 2020 over concerns that its active ingredient, ranitidine, could degrade over time into a chemical linked to cancer. That prompted a string of lawsuits against GSK and other drug makers that also sold the product. 

Friday's gains put ADRs of GSK into positive territory for the year.

GSK YTD

YCharts
