What a 'Hard Landing' in China Would Mean for the US Economy

However, while it's true that if global financial conditions tighten, it could create a domino effect on GDP growth elsewhere, the effects on real GDP growth in the United States may be minor, in part because American banks' exposure to China is limited.

The minor effect on economic growth in major economies is due to their limited export exposure to China.

Chinese imports would decline if the property sector and economy weakened, transferring some of China's negative growth impulse to other countries. Oxford Economics estimates suggest that a 1% decline in Chinese domestic activity growth could lead to a growth impact of 0.1% to 0.2% for the region's smaller, more open economies.

Economic Issues Not New for China

China has faced economic difficulties before. By 1991, Chinese real GDP had fallen more than 12% below its pre-Tiananmen trend due to the slowdown that began in 1989, but Chinese GDP represented only 2% of the global economy at that time, while today it is over 18%.

According to many forecasters, Chinese real GDP is expected to grow roughly 5% this year. In more than 30 years, China has not experienced a slower GDP growth rate other than during the COVID-19 period. Still, by 2025, according to Oxford Economics' global economy model, each country's GDP growth will only be hit by a quarter to a half-percentage point.

Real GDP is an inflation-adjusted measure that reflects the value of all goods and services produced by an economy in a given year. It is sometimes referred to as inflation-corrected to constant-price GDP.

Impact May Be Minor

In a recent interview with CNBC, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker expressed uncertainty regarding how the China slowdown will affect the U.S. economy. However, if the Chinese economy weakens, global financial conditions may tighten, which could create a domino effect on GDP growth in other major economies.

Yet, foreign banks' exposure to China is limited. American banks have about $20 billion in exposure to China, a tiny amount for a system with nearly $23 trillion in assets. At roughly $60 billion each, the Japanese and Eurozone banking systems have more exposure, but the amounts are still manageable.

A debt-induced economic downturn in China would have global economic and financial consequences. However, it is unlikely to trigger another global financial crisis like 2008, which led to a significant slowdown in global growth.