Haven Life Insurance Review

Pros Explained

Insurance products underwritten by a major insurance company: Haven Life’s policies are underwritten by MassMutual, a large insurance company with an “A++” (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best. ﻿ ﻿ Because Haven Life’s plans are backed by MassMutual, you can have confidence that your policies will be honored.

With Haven Life’s Term Simple product, you can get approved for a policy within minutes without having to undergo a medical exam. Rider includes added benefits: Haven Term policies include Haven Life Plus, a rider that gives you additional perks like individual will services, on-demand fitness workouts, and discounts at the pharmacy.

Cons Explained

Only term life insurance offered: Haven Life only sells term life insurance. If you’re looking for other types of life insurance, such as whole or universal life policies, you’ll have to work with another insurance company.

Not all of Haven Life’s policies are available in all states. Residents of California, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New York are not eligible for Haven Simple term life insurance. Limited rider options: The only rider Haven offers is its Haven Life Plus rider. If you’d like to customize your policy, you’ll need to apply for coverage from a different company.

Available Plans

Haven Life only offers term life insurance, the least expensive form of life insurance. With term life policies, you get coverage for a set period. If you die within that covered term, your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit.

Haven Life has two different available plans. You can get quotes and apply for each online.

Haven Term

Haven Term policies require you to answer questions about your health and lifestyle. In most cases, you will also have to go through a medical exam before you can be approved for coverage.

Coverage amounts range from $100,000 to $3 million. You can choose a term of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years.

Haven Term policies include the Haven Life Plus rider.

Haven Simple

For those who want insurance immediately, Haven Simple might be a better choice than Haven Term. Haven Simple is a type of term life insurance that doesn’t require a medical exam. You apply and, if approved, your coverage starts immediately.

Haven Simple is available to people between the ages of 20 and 55, and you can get $25,000 to $500,000 of coverage. You can choose a term of five, 10, or 15 years.

Available Riders

When you purchase a life insurance policy, you can typically use insurance endorsements, also known as riders, to customize your coverage or get protection for other family members.

Haven Life has very limited options, but offers the following riders:

Accelerated Death Benefit

The accelerated death benefit rider is included with both Haven Term and Haven Simple policies. With this rider, you can receive a portion of your death benefit while still living if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness. You can get up to 75% of your policy face amount, up to a maximum of $250,000.

Haven Plus Life

Haven Plus Life is only available with Haven Term policies. This rider gives you the following benefits:

Trust & Will: You can use Trust & Will, an online service, to create a legally valid will.

You can use Trust & Will, an online service, to create a legally valid will. Aaptiv : An audio-based fitness app, you can use Aaptiv to access thousands of workouts.

: An audio-based fitness app, you can use Aaptiv to access thousands of workouts. Timeshifter: This app helps you create a travel plan to avoid jet lag.

This app helps you create a travel plan to avoid jet lag. LifeSite: LifeSite is a secure online storage service for managing your family’s documents.

LifeSite is a secure online storage service for managing your family’s documents. CVS Minute Clinic: If you have the Haven Plus Life rider, you can get up to 15% off a single CVS Minute Clinic service.

The Haven Plus Life rider is included with your policy, but it does have an added cost. To remove this rider from your policy, email Help@HavenLife.com.

Haven Plus Life is not available in Florida, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Washington.

Customer Service

Haven Life has multiple customer service options. You can reach customer support via email, live chat, or over the phone. To contact customer service, call 855-744-2836. Haven Life’s support staff is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST.

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects customer complaints about insurance companies and compares them to the companies’ market share. That data is compiled and issued as complaint ratios.

The industry standard complaint ratio is 1.0. A ratio below 1.0 is considered better than average, indicating that the company received fewer complaints than expected.

Because Haven Life policies are underwritten by MassMutual, that’s the complaint ratio we reviewed. In 2019, MassMutual’s complaint ratio for its individual life insurance business was 0.09, well below the national complaint index. Despite being the fourth-largest writer of individual life insurance based on direct premiums written, only 14 complaints were submitted in 2019 about the company.﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

Haven Life and MassMutual have a strong reputation. AM Best, the credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, gave MassMutual an “A++” (Superior) Financial Strength Rating, recognizing its financial stability and its ability to meet its contractual obligations.﻿﻿﻿

While Haven Life was not included in the J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance Study, MassMutual was. MassMutual was ranked 10th out of 24 life insurance companies based on its products, pricing, and communication. Its rating was slightly above the industry average.﻿﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

Like other insurance companies, Haven Life has a 10-day free look period. During this time, you can review your policy documents and decide to cancel. If you cancel the policy within the free look period, you will get a full refund of all premiums paid.

After the free look period expires, you can cancel at any time without penalties, but you won’t get a refund of premiums paid.

You can cancel by calling 855-744-2836.

Price

When it comes to price, Haven Term and MassMutual policies are about average.

To compare rates, we got quotes for Haven Term and Haven Simple policies for a 30-year-old woman in excellent health. Quotes are for a $250,000 policy.