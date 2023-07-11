HCA Healthcare Data Breach Likely Affected Millions of Patients

Up to 11 million patients may have had their personal information stolen

Published July 11, 2023
Hospital owned by HCA Healthcare in Texas

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

One of America’s biggest operators of hospitals and healthcare facilities, HCA Healthcare (HCA), was affected by a data breach, which may have compromised the personal data of millions of patients.

Key Takeaways

  • HCA Healthcare, one of America's biggest hospital and care facility operators, said yesterday its networks were compromised by a data breach.
  • Up to 11 million customers may have had their basic personal information, including name, date of birth, and place of residence, stolen and leaked onto an online forum.
  • However, sensitive information such as credit cards, passwords, and social security numbers were not affected.

The personal information of up to 11 million HCA customers may have been stolen and leaked onto an online forum, the company said yesterday. The list of compromised data contained roughly 27 million rows and included customers’ names, dates of birth, places of residence, telephone numbers, and other personal information.

However, medical records, including treatments, diagnoses, and health conditions, were not included, and neither was payment information or other sensitive personal information such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.

The hackers could not be identified amid an ongoing investigation, and so far there hasn’t been further evidence of "malicious activity affecting HCA Healthcare’s networks," the company said. The incident has had little-to-no effect on the company's day-to-day operations, and management does not believe it will significantly impact its financial performance.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock YTD

YCharts

HCA Healthcare operates 180 hospitals and more than 2,300 facilities in 20 states and the U.K., including ambulatory care centers and clinics.

What This Could Mean For You

If you received medical care at a hospital or facility owned and operated by HCA Healthcare, your personal information may have been leaked in the recent data breach.

The company is actively working to identify and contact patients whose data may have been affected, and you could receive a call from an HCA representative in the coming days. HCA also said it would offer credit monitoring and identity protection services to customers where required.

Shares of HCA Healthcare rose 0.5% in early trading Tuesday. They’re up almost 24% so far this year, far outperforming the broader S&P 500 healthcare sector, which is down 3.5% over the same period.

