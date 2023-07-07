High Interest Rates Hurting American's Finances, Keeping Recession Fears Up

Higher interest rates have many Americans worried about a recession, with six in 10 saying that higher rates have impacted their finances negatively, a new survey shows.

Key Takeaways Nearly two-thirds of Americans think a recession is coming soon, according to a 2023 survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company.

Protecting retirement funds from losses is now a priority for 69% of investors.

Two-thirds said they are keeping money out of the stock market due to fear of loss.



Rising interest rates delivered a financial hit to 61% of Americans, but it hasn’t been all bad for everyone, as another 38% said the higher interest rates have been a benefit to their financial situation, according to the Allianz Life Insurance Company 2023 Q2 Quarterly Market Perceptions Study.

The survey shows that recession fears are increasing, with 64% of Americans saying they worry that a recession is coming soon, up from the 57% who expressed the same worries in the 2023 first quarter survey. More Americans were worried about a recession in May 2023 than the 62% that had recession fears in the 2022 fourth quarter.

“Rising interest rates can sometimes feel like a double-edged sword,” said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights, Allianz Life. “While savings accounts are earning more interest, it is also more expensive to borrow money for big purchases like a home and many Americans worry that rising interest rates are a harbinger of a recession.”

Fear of Loss Has Investors Holding Money Out of Market

Americans continue to be cautious about the economic environment, with two-thirds saying they are keeping more money out of the market over fears of risk.

But LaVigne said those kinds of reservations show why interest rates are hurting some, but not all Americans.

“The ones that are benefiting from higher interest rates are the ones who have some money in a buffer product that can offer them different levels of protection, something like a fixed-index annuity that’s giving them 8 or 9%,” said LaVigne, who added that not enough people talk to financial professionals about their options for long-term investing and retirement planning.

Financial advisors can help with products like annuities, which offer better protection from volatility, he said, reflecting concerns that survey respondents shared.

Having retirement savings in a financial product that protects from market losses was a priority for 69% of respondents, up from 60% a year ago. And 62% said they were ready to move on from their financial advisor if they were not able to protect their investments from risk, the survey showed.

Baby Boomers Display Biggest Recession Worries

The biggest economic fears come from the baby boomer generation, with 67% saying they worry a major recession is around the corner, with 63% of millennials and 61% of Gen X worried about an imminent recession.

Americans are also overwhelmingly worried about the future of government programs like Medicare and Social Security, with 80% responding that they have fears over the sustainability of the program. Gen X showed the greatest pessimism, with 86% saying they are worried about federal programs for seniors, followed by 79% for both millennials and baby boomers.