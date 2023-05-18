Hedge fund managers and high-profile investors, led by Bill Ackman's $1.1 billion stake in Google parent Alphabet Inc., veered toward beaten-down technology stocks that sank in 2022 in the first quarter as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Quarterly ownership filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission also reveal that banks stocks hammered by the failure of three regional lenders found favor with some investors, including Scion Capital Management's Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame.

At the same time, many reduced positions in energy companies and other value-oriented stocks that outperformed last year as inflation surged and the economy cooled.

Value stocks, generally sought for their relatively cheap valuations, consistent dividends and cash flow, held up fairly well as the broader stock market plunged in 2022. The S&P 500 Value Index fell 7.4% last year, compared with the S&P 500's 19.4% drop.

Growth stocks, including tech companies that command higher valuations because of their promising cash-flow trajectories struggled a year ago. The S&P 500 Growth Index lost 30% of its value,

This year, however, the script has flipped. The S&P 500 Growth has rebounded 10.5%, whereas the S&P 500 Value has gained just 3.3% as inflation moderates and investors anticipate an end to the Fed's rate-hike campaign.

Here's a closer look at some of the changes that key hedge fund managers and other investors made to their portfolios in the first quarter: