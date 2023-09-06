High-Yield Savings Accounts Hit New Record Rate

Source: Investopedia daily rate data

Money market accounts are another good option to consider for your cash savings, and we make the research easy with our daily ranking of the best money market account rates. Like high-yield savings accounts, the best-paying money market accounts offer a great rate with easy access to your money. On top of that, money market accounts offer the ability to write checks, unlike savings accounts.

High-Yield Savings Accounts Are Especially Smart Right Now

With banks and credit unions paying the highest deposit rates we've seen in 16 years or more, keeping some of your money in a high-yield savings account is a smart move right now. Instead of keeping your funds in a checking account earning nothing or a savings account at your primary bank that may be paying close to zero, a high-yield savings account can offer 12 times the national average rate of 0.43% APY. So it pays handsomely to shop around.

If you're not used to holding money somewhere other than your primary bank, you might worry that it will be inconvenient. But online banking makes transfers between institutions extremely easy these days. And though the transfer process can take one to three days, you can plan for this by not moving every penny of your savings to the new account. Just keep some portion in reserve where you have your checking account, in case you need an immediate transfer.

As you can see in our ranking of the best savings account rates, many of the leading institutions are online banks. But don't let that concern you, as all online banks that display the words "FDIC member" or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) logo on their website carry the same federal deposit insurance that physical banks do. That means up to $250,000 of your deposits—per person and per institution—are covered in the unlikely event that the bank fails.

Though credit unions are less common contenders for the best high-yield savings accounts, they offer the same protection as FDIC banks. Simply look for the words "National Credit Union Administration" or the NCUA logo on a credit union's website. Just like FDIC banks, deposits held at NCUA credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per person and per institution.

Savings and money market accounts pay a variable rate, which means the bank can change your rate at any time, and without warning. Right now, rates are high, and it looks likely they will remain elevated in the coming months. But at some point in the future, the Fed will begin reducing rates. When it's clear that day is imminent, banks will begin lowering their savings and money market rates.

Earn Even More by Putting Some Savings in a CD

Another smart option for your cash savings is to stash some of it in a top-paying certificate of deposit (CD). Though you won't have access to funds put in a CD for months or years, depending on the term you choose, you stand to earn even more with one of the options in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs. That's because the best CD rates—which currently reach up to 6.00% APY—tend to be higher than the best savings account rates.

CDs are an excellent option when rates are high because they allow you to lock in one of today's record rates and extend it far into the future. Just remember that cashing out your CD before its maturity date will incur an early withdrawal penalty, so it's best to think carefully about how much you can lock away and for how long.