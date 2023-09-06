High-Yield Savings Accounts Hit New Record Rate

After holding for three weeks at the previous record of 5.26% APY, the top nationwide rate on a high-yield savings account has climbed again. You can now earn 5.33% APY on your savings, all while leaving yourself the option to withdraw at any time. Plenty of alternatives also exist with rates almost as high.
The new nation-leading rate is offered by BluPeak Credit Union, which can be joined by anyone in the country. Though there is no ongoing balance requirement, you'll want to keep at least $200 in the account to avoid monthly maintenance fees. Anyone living in one of five California counties, as well as students, alumni, faculty, and staff of numerous California universities, is eligible to join BluPeak outright. But anyone who doesn't meet those criteria can join by simply donating $25 to San Diego's PBS station, KPBS.
So Many Options to Earn a Historically High Rate
Don't want to join BluPeak? No problem. You still have an abundance of choices in our daily ranking of the best high-yield savings accounts. Fifteen accounts in today's list are offering 5.07% APY or better, with seven options to earn the runner-up rates of 5.25% or 5.26% APY.
|Nationwide Savings Account Rate Leaders
|Rate
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|Minimum Ongoing Balance
|BluPeak Credit Union
|5.33% APY
|$25
|Any amount
|TotalDirectBank
|5.26% APY
|$25,000
|$2,500
|Milli
|5.25% APY
|$0
|Any amount
|Newtek Bank
|5.25% APY
|$0
|Any amount
|UFB Direct
|5.25% APY
|$0
|Any amount
|Valley Direct
|5.25% APY
|$1
|Any amount
|Evergreen Bank Group
|5.25% APY
|$100
|Any amount
|Vio Bank
|5.25% APY
|$100
|Any amount
Money market accounts are another good option to consider for your cash savings, and we make the research easy with our daily ranking of the best money market account rates. Like high-yield savings accounts, the best-paying money market accounts offer a great rate with easy access to your money. On top of that, money market accounts offer the ability to write checks, unlike savings accounts.
High-Yield Savings Accounts Are Especially Smart Right Now
With banks and credit unions paying the highest deposit rates we've seen in 16 years or more, keeping some of your money in a high-yield savings account is a smart move right now. Instead of keeping your funds in a checking account earning nothing or a savings account at your primary bank that may be paying close to zero, a high-yield savings account can offer 12 times the national average rate of 0.43% APY. So it pays handsomely to shop around.
If you're not used to holding money somewhere other than your primary bank, you might worry that it will be inconvenient. But online banking makes transfers between institutions extremely easy these days. And though the transfer process can take one to three days, you can plan for this by not moving every penny of your savings to the new account. Just keep some portion in reserve where you have your checking account, in case you need an immediate transfer.
As you can see in our ranking of the best savings account rates, many of the leading institutions are online banks. But don't let that concern you, as all online banks that display the words "FDIC member" or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) logo on their website carry the same federal deposit insurance that physical banks do. That means up to $250,000 of your deposits—per person and per institution—are covered in the unlikely event that the bank fails.
Though credit unions are less common contenders for the best high-yield savings accounts, they offer the same protection as FDIC banks. Simply look for the words "National Credit Union Administration" or the NCUA logo on a credit union's website. Just like FDIC banks, deposits held at NCUA credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per person and per institution.
Savings and money market accounts pay a variable rate, which means the bank can change your rate at any time, and without warning. Right now, rates are high, and it looks likely they will remain elevated in the coming months. But at some point in the future, the Fed will begin reducing rates. When it's clear that day is imminent, banks will begin lowering their savings and money market rates.
Earn Even More by Putting Some Savings in a CD
Another smart option for your cash savings is to stash some of it in a top-paying certificate of deposit (CD). Though you won't have access to funds put in a CD for months or years, depending on the term you choose, you stand to earn even more with one of the options in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs. That's because the best CD rates—which currently reach up to 6.00% APY—tend to be higher than the best savings account rates.
CDs are an excellent option when rates are high because they allow you to lock in one of today's record rates and extend it far into the future. Just remember that cashing out your CD before its maturity date will incur an early withdrawal penalty, so it's best to think carefully about how much you can lock away and for how long.
|Account Type
|Today's Top Nationally Available Rate
|National Average Across All FDIC Banks
|High-yield savings account
|5.33% APY
|0.43% APY
|Money market account
|5.25% APY
|0.62% APY
|3-month CD
|5.65% APY
|1.33% APY
|6-month CD
|5.75% APY
|1.34% APY
|1-year CD
|6.00% APY
|1.76% APY
|18-month CD
|5.66% APY
|Not tracked
|2-year CD
|5.55% APY
|1.50% APY
|3-year CD
|5.23% APY
|1.40% APY
|4-year CD
|4.81% APY
|1.34% APY
|5-year CD
|4.86% APY
|1.41% APY
Will Savings Account Rates Go Higher This Year?
Savings rates closely follow the federal funds rate, the target interest rate set by the Federal Reserve. In an effort to combat decades-high inflation, the Fed has been rapidly raising the federal funds rate since March 2022. The Fed implemented seven bold and rapid rate hikes in 2022, totaling 4.25%, and has more modestly raised it four times across five 2023 meetings. This has brought the central bank's total increase to 5.25% so far.
This aggressive campaign of hikes has pushed banks and credit unions to raise savings, money market, and certificate of deposit rates to record levels. In fact, today's top savings account rate of 5.33% APY is likely the highest we've seen since before 2007 and perhaps as far back as 2001, since that's the last time the fed funds rate has been this high.
The Fed's next rate announcement will be made on September 20, and financial markets overwhelming expect the Fed will hold rates steady this time. But what comes later is unclear. At this time, the odds of a Fed rate hike being announced at its November 1 meeting is pegged as a near 50/50 toss-up.
Of course, the economic landscape can change at any time and alter the Fed's course along with it. So forecasting about future Fed increases is an unreliable exercise, especially when making predictions several months down the road. But it is reasonable to expect that savings rates will likely hold somewhat stable for the time being—with the possibility of inching a little higher if the Fed opts to raise rates another time.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rates of almost 100 banks and credit unions that offer savings accounts to customers nationwide, using that data to determine daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the savings account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best high-yield savings accounts, read our full methodology.
