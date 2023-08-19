Companies Tapping Brakes On Capital Expenditures Due To Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Interest rates are holding some companies from investing in their businesses, according to new survey results from the Atlanta Federal Reserve.

Key Takeaways The Atlanta Federal Reserve's Business Inflation Expectations survey asks businesses in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee about their year-ahead inflation expectations.

Companies have been impacted by inflation in varying degrees and ways, according to the survey.

About half of businesses have had some impact on hiring and more than half reported impacts on their capital expenditures.

The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations survey in August found high-interest rates are factoring into companies' hiring and capital expenditure decisions.

In July the Federal Reserve decided to raise its key interest rate to its highest level in 12 years. The 11th rate hike since March 2022 exerted more upward pressure on interest rates for all kinds of loans. The pressure makes borrowing harder and discourages spending in an effort to bring supply and demand more into balance.

And it seems to be working—80% of businesses reported interest rates were having some kind of impact on capital expenditures in August.

Of those impacted, 43% of firms said they stopped or decreased capital expenditures and 30% said they were accessing credit less frequently. Another 13% said they stopped or lowered levels of research and development and just 1% said they were defaulting on debt.

Fewer labor decisions were impacted by high interest rates, with 57% saying its impacted their hiring practices. The largest portion (45%) of the respondents impacted said they were slowing the rate at which they're bringing new employees on, while another 30% are leaving positions open.

