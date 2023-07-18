Higher Rates Prop Bank of America's Profits But Commercial Real Estate Loan Concerns Loom

Bank of America (BAC) reported double-digit growth in revenue and net income in the second quarter on Tuesday, as higher interest rates boosted income it generated from lending money.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Bank of America reported a 19% increase in net income and an 11% increase revenue.

Loan growth and higher interest rate income drove the jump in the top line and bottom line.

Bank of America's shares rose about 4% in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

Why Does This Matter?

Monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve led to higher net interest income (NII) for Bank of America. At $14.2 billion, the NII for the second-largest bank in the U.S. was up 14% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Another boost came from a growth in commercial loans and credit card loans.

Despite reporting double-digit growth, it may lack the punch rival JPMorgan Chase (JPM) delivered last week with a 67% jump in net income, driven by a 44% surge in net interest income.

Generally, banks have performed better than analysts' expectations this earnings season. Bank of America second quarter earnings per share was expected at 82 cents, according to YCharts estimates. However, it reported earnings of 88 cents per share, up from 73 cents per share in last year's second quarter, beating forecasts.

Bank of America shares were up about 4% in early trading on Tuesday following the news. However, since the beginning of the year, Bank of America's shares have fallen about 7.5% compared to a 19% gain for the S&P 500.

YCharts

More Numbers

Overall, Bank of America's net income grew 19% to $7.4 billion, while revenue was up 11% to $25.2 billion.



Though the bank had lowered service charges and investment and brokerage fees, its non-interest income grew by 8% to $11 billion, because of higher sales and trading revenue.

"We delivered one of the strongest quarters and first half net income periods in the company’s history," said the bank's chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan. Remaining positive about future growth, Moynihan added that he expected the job market to be resilient amid a healthy U.S. economy which is growing, albeit at a slower pace.

Going forward, the higher financing costs are expected to take a toll, along with the shift to work-from-home, stressing lending to commercial real estate, particularly office loan portfolios.

