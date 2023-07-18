Higher Rates Prop Bank of America's Profits But Commercial Real Estate Loan Concerns Loom

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Updated July 18, 2023
Bank of America Branch

Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

Bank of America (BAC) reported double-digit growth in revenue and net income in the second quarter on Tuesday, as higher interest rates boosted income it generated from lending money.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Bank of America reported a 19% increase in net income and an 11% increase revenue.
  • Loan growth and higher interest rate income drove the jump in the top line and bottom line.
  • Bank of America's shares rose about 4% in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

Why Does This Matter?

Monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve led to higher net interest income (NII) for Bank of America. At $14.2 billion, the NII for the second-largest bank in the U.S. was up 14% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Another boost came from a growth in commercial loans and credit card loans.

Despite reporting double-digit growth, it may lack the punch rival JPMorgan Chase (JPM) delivered last week with a 67% jump in net income, driven by a 44% surge in net interest income.

Generally, banks have performed better than analysts' expectations this earnings season. Bank of America second quarter earnings per share was expected at 82 cents, according to YCharts estimates. However, it reported earnings of 88 cents per share, up from 73 cents per share in last year's second quarter, beating forecasts.

Bank of America shares were up about 4% in early trading on Tuesday following the news. However, since the beginning of the year, Bank of America's shares have fallen about 7.5% compared to a 19% gain for the S&P 500.

BAC YTC

YCharts

More Numbers

Overall, Bank of America's net income grew 19% to $7.4 billion, while revenue was up 11% to $25.2 billion.

Though the bank had lowered service charges and investment and brokerage fees, its non-interest income grew by 8% to $11 billion, because of higher sales and trading revenue.

"We delivered one of the strongest quarters and first half net income periods in the company’s history," said the bank's chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan. Remaining positive about future growth, Moynihan added that he expected the job market to be resilient amid a healthy U.S. economy which is growing, albeit at a slower pace.

Going forward, the higher financing costs are expected to take a toll, along with the shift to work-from-home, stressing lending to commercial real estate, particularly office loan portfolios.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bank of America. "2Q23 Earnings."

  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. "Second-Quarter 2023 Results."

  3. CNBC. "Bank of America tops analysts’ expectations amid higher interest rates."

  4. YCharts. "Bank of America Analyst Estimates."

  5. Reuters. "Bank of America profit jumps on boost from interest income, investment banking."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description