The Hilton Honors program has extended certain benefits, including elite status eligibility, the period of time before points expire, and more, through 2022 and beyond for eligible members. The hotel loyalty program announced the new policies on Sept. 15 as both coronavirus case counts and travel continue to rebound.

How Hilton Credit Card Holders and Other Honors Members Benefit From the Changes

Hilton Honors points aren't the most valuable hotel rewards around, but the recent announcement provides significant value to the program's members. Here's a quick summary of what the hotel brand is doing for its members as the coronavirus pandemic continues its latest wave of infections:

Extending status. Current elite status members will maintain their status through March 31, 2023.

Current elite status members will maintain their status through March 31, 2023. Pausing points expiration. During normal times, Hilton Honors points expire after 12 months of no activity on your account. However, Hilton has paused this process and members will keep their points through Dec. 31, 2022, even if they haven't earned or redeemed any in the meantime.

During normal times, Hilton Honors points expire after 12 months of no activity on your account. However, Hilton has paused this process and members will keep their points through Dec. 31, 2022, even if they haven't earned or redeemed any in the meantime. Extending rollover nights. All of the eligible nights that members earn toward elite status in 2021 will roll over toward 2022 elite status qualification.

All of the eligible nights that members earn toward elite status in 2021 will roll over toward 2022 elite status qualification. Extending credit card benefits. If you have a Hilton credit card with a free weekend night award, you can now use it on any night of the week, not just on the weekend. Nights expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Also, your bonus points earned on eligible purchases will continue to count toward elite status qualification and lifetime Diamond status through the end of 2022.

The rewards program has also made it easier for members to qualify for elite status for 2022:

Silver: Seven nights, three stays, or 17,500 base points.

Seven nights, three stays, or 17,500 base points. Gold: 28 nights, 14 stays, or 52,500 base points.

28 nights, 14 stays, or 52,500 base points. Diamond: 42 nights, 21 stays, or 84,000 base points.

Milestone bonuses have also been relaxed. For example, you'll earn 10,000 bonus points once you reach 30 nights, 10,000 bonus points for each 10 additional nights after that, and a one-time 30,000-point bonus after you've reached 60 nights.

Finally, once you've stayed 40 nights, you can gift Gold status to a friend, and you can upgrade that status to Diamond after you've reached 70 nights.



What This Means for Hilton Customers

For the vast majority of Hilton Honors members, the only relevant detail of the latest announcement is that their points won't expire. If you've been hesitant to travel even as the industry has recovered somewhat, you can continue to wait until you feel comfortable.

If you're an elite member with the hotel rewards program, you don't have to worry about doing anything to keep your status for the upcoming year. What's more, Hilton has made it easier to maintain or even upgrade to a higher elite status level next year.

For Hilton credit card holders, the change to allow weekend nights to be used anytime is a significant benefit. Hilton's weekend award nights stand out because, with some exceptions, you can use them at most of the 6,600 Hilton properties across 119 countries and territories. With most other hotel credit cards, you're restricted to lower-category hotels.

Now that they can use the weekend award night any night of the week, cardholders will have an easier time using them before the awards expire at the end of 2022.

