Home Depot Sales Slide as Consumers Pull Back on Buying Big-Ticket Items

Home Depot (HD) beat profit and sales estimates for the second quarter despite lower revenue as consumers spent less on discretionary purchases and the boost from the pandemic-era home improvement boom faded.

Key Takeaways Home Depot beat profit and sales estimates for the second quarter, despite lower revenue.

Comparable store sales fell as consumers spent less on discretionary purchases and big-ticket items.

The company left its full-year forecast unchanged, saying it still expects a 2% to 5% decline in comparable store sales this year.

Net income came in at $4.7 billion, or $4.65 per diluted share, which was down from $5.2 billion or $5.05 a share in the year-ago quarter, but exceeded projections of $4.45. Revenue totaled $42.9 billion, down 2% from the same quarter last year but above estimates of $42.2 billion. Comparable store sales and comparable U.S. sales also fell 2% from the same period a year ago.

The results, while better than expected, indicated a pullback in spending on discretionary purchases and big-ticket items among cost-conscious consumers reeling from higher prices, rising interest rates, and uncertainty about the economy and their finances.

The boom in demand for home improvement goods and interest in do-it-yourself projects that soared during pandemic lockdowns also waned. Homeowners who already made big purchases two or three years ago may be more reluctant to do so today, due in part to higher prices and rising interest rates.

"We were pleased with our performance in the second quarter," said Home Depot Chair, President, and CEO Ted Decker in a statement. "While there was strength in categories associated with smaller projects, we did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories."

The company left its full-year forecast unchanged, saying it still expects a 2% to 5% decline in comparable store sales for the current fiscal year, while diluted EPS is projected to fall between 7% and 13%.

Home Depot had lowered its forecast last quarter when the company posted its biggest revenue miss in roughly two decades.

Home Depot shares were 1% higher in early trading on Tuesday. They're up 6% so far this year, compared to a 34% gain in the broader S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector over the same period.

