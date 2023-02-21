Home Depot Shares Slump as Sales and Outlook Miss

Key Takeaways Home Depot (HD) reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Feb. 21, 2023.

The home goods retailer fell short of expectations on revenue and comparable store sales, although earnings per share (EPS) beat estimates.

Sales guidance for 2023 also came in below analysts' forecasts, sending shares lower.

Home Depot (HD) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow as the biggest home improvement retailer posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and warned about full-year growth.

Home Depot reported that revenue increased 0.3% to $35.8 billion, and comparable store sales declined 0.3%. Both were below estimates. Customer transactions fell 6%, and sales per retail square foot were down 0.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 beat forecasts.

CEO Edward Decker noted that because of high inflation, rising interest rates, a tight labor market, and moderating equity in housing markets, "we do expect moderation in home-improvement demand."

Guidance Misses Estimates

The company anticipates that 2023 sales and comparable store sales will be approximately the same as in 2022. Analysts were expecting a slight gain. It said that EPS are set to drop by a mid-single-digit percentage, while estimates were for profit to be flat.

The company also announced that it is raising its quarterly dividend by $0.19 to $2.09, and it will spend $1 billion on salary increases for its hourly employees this year.

Home Depot shares sank 7% on Feb. 21, and they've lost 14% in the past year.