Home Loan Applications Rise as Mortgage Rates Fall

Mortgage application volumes rise as rates fall for the fifth consecutive week to the lowest in five months

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 08, 2023
Home for sale

Thomas Northcut / Getty Images

The ongoing decline in mortgage rates helped send home loan applications higher last week, in what Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) deputy chief economist Joel Kan called “a step in the right direction.”

The MBA’s Market Composite Index measuring mortgage application volume was up 7.4% from the previous week. Refinancing applications, which are especially impacted by borrowing costs, soared 18%. Applications to purchase a home rose 3%, according to the MBA's latest weekly survey.

The average rate on a fixed-rate, 30-year conforming home loan (up to $726,200) fell to 6.18% from 6.19%, the fifth consecutive weekly decline and the lowest it’s been in five months.

Kan said purchase activity that was “put on hold last year due to the quick runup in rates is gradually coming back as rates ease and demand remains strong.”

However, he pointed out that the average loan size for a home purchase increased to $428,500, the most since May. He noted that was an indication the homes being sold are in the higher price range with less first-time homebuyer activity, as “entry level housing remains undersupplied, and buyers struggle with affordability in many markets.”

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). "Mortgage Applications Increase in Latest MBA Weekly Survey."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description