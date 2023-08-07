Home Prices are Back to Breaking Records

By
Diccon Hyatt
Published August 07, 2023
Real estate agent touring a house with a couple

AzmanJaka / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Home prices rose to a record in June, breaking a 14-month spell of cooling year-over-year prices.
  • The resumption of rising home prices highlights the complex effect rising mortgage rates have had on the housing market.
  • Demand for homes has fallen because rising mortgage rates have priced many buyers out of the market. However, low inventory has kept prices from falling.
  • Homeowners with low fixed-rate mortgages have been reluctant to sell because they'd have to get a new mortgage with a much higher rate if they sold and bought another home today.

If you’re a homebuyer who’s been waiting for prices to come down, you may be waiting for a long time yet, as home prices hit an all-time high in June and could continue climbing in the coming months.

That’s according to a home price index tracked by mortgage data company Black Knight, which showed that home prices were 0.8% higher in June than they were in June 2022. That was an all-time high for the index and it was the first time in 15 months that prices were higher year over year, putting an end to a trend of cooling prices.

The Black Knight data adds to evidence that the housing market has avoided the crash that some had predicted in 2022 after the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate, driving mortgage rates, and hence, monthly payments for buyers, skyward. 

Even as many would-be buyers were driven from the market by the decline in affordability, the number of homes for sale has remained low, half of pre-pandemic levels, according to Black Knight. 

Many homeowners are reluctant to trade their ultra-low mortgage rates for today’s high ones. That’s prevented buyers from gaining bargaining power, and kept prices from falling much.

While home prices are again on the upswing, it’s not quite back to the frenzied days of the pandemic, when record low mortgage rates and demand for space to accommodate the new work-from-home lifestyle sent prices rocketing up 45% in a little over two years.

  1. Black Knight. "Home Prices Hit New Record Highs In 60% Of Major Markets As Annual Growth Rate Rises, Boosting Homeowner Equity Levels."

  2. Black Knight. "Mortgage Monitor, August 2023. Page 14."

