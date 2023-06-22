It May Get Even Harder to Buy a Home This Year

Higher mortgage rates will likely continue to reduce the incentive to sell, resulting in the fewest homes for sale in more than a decade.

Realtor.com now forecasts home prices in the U.S. will fall 0.6% this year, a sharp reversal from the projected 5.4% growth it issued in its November report.

Higher mortgage rates have been a major headwind to affordability and a deterrent to sales, as those who already own a home have locked in lower rates. As a result, housing availability will likely fall to its lowest in more than a decade, with the total inventory of homes for sale likely down 15.8% from last year.

"The vast majority of homeowners locked in low rates during the pandemic and aren’t particularly excited to give them up in order to buy a new home, unless they really need to move for personal reasons," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

The company projects 30-year mortgage rates will average 6.4% for the remainder of 2023 and fall to 6.1% by year’s end. It’s a slightly more favorable projection than the last, when the company forecast mortgage rates would average 7.4% in 2023 before falling to 7.1% by year’s end.

The tough conditions for buying a home will likely lead many to opt for renting, and Realtor.com forecasts strong rental demand through the end of the year. However, gains in new multi-family construction and people opting to stay in their units could cause rental prices to fall up to 0.9% year-over-year. This would have little effect on the historically high rental costs nationwide, which as of April averaged $350 more per month than before the pandemic.

On the other hand, there are signs of a rebound in new home construction. Housing starts jumped 21.7% last month to 1.63 million units—the highest since April of last year—surging past expectations of 1.39 million. A sustained uptick in new construction could help boost supply in a market grappling with low inventory, easing price pressures for prospective homebuyers.

Other economic factors could influence the housing market in the coming months. While the economy and labor market have been strong coming out of the pandemic, boosted by strong consumer spending, this could change if consumers burn through their remaining cash savings. That would further cool the housing market, setting the stage for a sustained decline in prices that would make housing more affordable, especially if mortgage rates pull back and construction of new homes gathers pace.