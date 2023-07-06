Homes Are Selling Above List Price for the First Time in Nearly a Year

By
Bill McColl
Published July 06, 2023
Home with a sold and home for sale sign

Key Takeaways

  • The average home selling price is now above asking price for the first time since last August.
  • Limited inventory is the main reason sellers are getting more money.
  • Despite fewer homes for sale and high prices, demand has grown.

Some good news for home sellers, but probably not for potential buyers.

The average sale-to-list price of homes reached 100.1% during the four weeks ending July 2, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. It's the first time in nearly a year that the average home sold above the asking price.

Redfin researchers say the lack of houses on the market was the main reason sellers got more. New listings were down 25% from last year, and the total number of homes for sale dipped 12%.

Homeowners are hesitant to put their houses on the market now because their mortgage rates are relatively low compared to current borrowing costs, which have been driven up by Federal Reserve efforts to fight inflation. 

Along with limited inventory, home prices remain high. Redfin found the median home sale price was down only $1,000, or 0.3%, from a year ago when they were at record highs.

However, the report found despite those obstacles, demand is rising. The company’s index measuring requests for home tours and other buying services from Redfin agents was up 4% from a month earlier and is close to its high for the year. 

Home sale-to-list chart
Redfin.
Article Sources
