Homesite Home Insurance Review

Pros Explained

Simple application process. The process to obtain a quote is an easy, straightforward one. You can do so online. After entering a series of questions, you’ll be given a quote. Quotes and coverage can vary depending on a number of factors, so you’ll want to look over the policy with a fine-toothed comb.

Coverage widely available. Should you need to uproot to a different state, Homesite’s homeowners insurance policies are offered across the U.S., with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii.

Cons Explained

No mobile app. Currently, there’s no mobile app available for customers. While many insurers offer this feature, Homesite does not. You’ll have to reach out to customer service, file a claim, and check your policy through other methods.

Currently, there’s no mobile app available for customers. While many insurers offer this feature, Homesite does not. You’ll have to reach out to customer service, file a claim, and check your policy through other methods. Fee autopay. Whereas Homesite offers a discount if you enroll in autopay, it’s not a discount on your policy. It’s a discount on the cost to use the autopay feature. A head-scratcher, no doubt, as many insurers offer autopay for free, and also tack on a discount to incentivize paying this way.

Homesite Standard Home Insurance Coverage Plan

You can expect Homesite’s standard homeowners insurance policy to include:

Dwelling Coverage

This will pay for damage or loss due to your home caused by a covered peril. The coverage amount is based on the cost to rebuild your home to its original condition.

Personal Possessions

This pays for the replacement or repair of any damaged or stolen belongings stemming from a natural disaster, an act of vandalism, or burglary. Standard coverage of personal possessions doesn’t cover coveted valuables—think antiques, family heirlooms, art, or jewelry.

Loss of Use

Should you need to uproot temporarily due to damage to your home, loss of use coverage will pay for stays in hotels or at an Airbnb, and for any additional food expenses.

Medical Payments

This covers medical bills should someone get injured while on your property. Even if you, your family member, or pet might not have been at fault, this no-fault insurance can foot the bill.

To figure out the cost of your premiums, during the underwriting process an insurance carrier usually factors in:

Location

Deductible

Size, age of home

Condition of the roof

How close you are to a fire station

Installation of security devices and home maintenance systems

If there’s a wood-burning stove, swimming pool, or hot tub on your property

Cost of replacement

Dog bite incidents

Credit history

Previous claims

Homesite Home Insurance Discounts

There are several discounts you may be eligible that include:

Newer features: If your home has newer features, it could be eligible for a discount.

If your home has newer features, it could be eligible for a discount. Safety features: A monitored home alarm system, fire alarm, deadbolts, or indoor sprinkler system can all qualify you for a reduced rate on your coverage.

A monitored home alarm system, fire alarm, deadbolts, or indoor sprinkler system can all qualify you for a reduced rate on your coverage. Auto-pay discount: There’s a $5 fee for autopay. If you’re paying monthly, you can enjoy a reduced rate from $5 to $3 a month, for a grand total of $24 saved a year. Opt for the 10-month payment, autopay fees get bumped down from $45 to $33 a year.

Other Homesite Home Insurance Policies

Depending on where you live, you can opt for the following add-ons or riders to a standard homeowners insurance policy:

Identity theft protection. Should you be a victim of identity theft, this can cover up to $15,000 of related expenses.

Should you be a victim of identity theft, this can cover up to $15,000 of related expenses. Personal injury protection. Protects you against claims of invasion of privacy, libel, and slander.

Protects you against claims of invasion of privacy, libel, and slander. Coverage for valuables. Can pay for the cost of repair or replacement of art, jewelry, fancy coats, or your coveted Star Wars memorabilia.

Can pay for the cost of repair or replacement of art, jewelry, fancy coats, or your coveted Star Wars memorabilia. Extended coverage on your home. Ups your dwelling coverage by 25% to 50% if the amount to replace your abode is higher than the coverage outlined in your policy.

Ups your dwelling coverage by 25% to 50% if the amount to replace your abode is higher than the coverage outlined in your policy. Customized coverage. Based on your situation, Homesite can whip up a customized quote tailored to your needs or preferences.

Homesite Home Insurance Availability

Policies are available in the contiguous 48 states (not available in Hawaii or Alaska). And depending on which licensed agent you work with, they might be licensed to help you set up coverage in one state but not in another.

Homesite Customer Service

You can speak with a Homesite customer service rep either by phone or mail or by sending correspondence in the mail. While it’s industry standard to have the ability to connect with customer service through online chat or app, this isn’t part of Homesite’s offerings.

It has a strong customer service rating. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Index, in 2019 Homesite received a total of 35 complaints, which is a slight decrease from 55 in 2018. Its customer complaint index is 0.62, which is below the average of what’s expected in its industry.

How to Make a Home Insurance Claim With Homesite



Policyholders can file a claim with Homesite either by phone or online. After you report a claim, it’s a good idea to:

Take measures to protect your home from further damage

Take photographs and inventory of structural damage and also of any personal belongings that are in need of repair or replacement

Hold on to receipts of expenses incurred because of damages

Should the claim involve injuries or damage to someone else’s personal property, provide their names and contact information

Warning If you purchase HO-3 insurance, you’re subject to “named” and “open” perils. Named perils are explicitly listed in your home insurance policy. Open means that if it’s not excluded in your policy, then it’s covered.

Besides home insurance, Homesite also offers the following policies:

Condo

Renters

Auto

Life

Commercial

Flood

Homesite Home Insurance Cancellation Policy

You can cancel your policy anytime. If you pay in 10-month installments, you only owe the prorated amount and will receive a refund.

Get a Homesite Homeowners Insurance Quote

You can get a Homesite homeowners insurance quote online. If you have the required information on hand, the process typically takes a few minutes. Besides your personal information, other details you'll be asked to provide include whether it's a new home purchase and when you'd like to start your policy.

Other details you’ll need to provide include details about the structure, interior, and exterior of your home. For instance, when it was built, the type of roof, and square footage of the living area.

Verdict Homesite’s online application process is straightforward and seems relatively easy. For tech-savvy homeowners, the non-existence of an app might deter one from purchasing a policy. Overall, the company has all the policy coverages a homeowner needs to be properly protected.

Compare Other Home Insurance Reviews

An insurance provider that is a good fit for one person might not be a good fit for another's situation and needs. It’s important to do your homework and get quotes from several insurers before making a decision. Comb over the policies and ask plenty of questions.

Methodology

Investopedia is dedicated to providing consumers with unbiased, comprehensive reviews of homeowners insurance providers. We reviewed each insurance provider's coverage options, discounts available, and customer service and satisfaction to ensure that our content helps users make the right insurance decision for their needs.