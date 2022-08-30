Honda, LG Form Joint Venture for a $4.4 Billion Battery Plant

The plant would power Honda's new EV brands and help reduce its carbon footprint

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is an associate editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 30, 2022

Honda Motor Company announced it is partnering with South Korea-based LG Energy Solution to construct a new battery plant in the U.S., establishing a joint venture (JV) with the battery manufacturer.

The new plant would enable Honda to produce lithium-ion batteries to power electric models of its Honda and Acura vehicle brands. Together, LG Energy and Honda will invest a combined $4.4 billion in the new plant, which will have an estimated annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours. Construction on the plant is scheduled to begin in early 2023, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Shares of Honda (HMC) rose 1.8% yesterday and are 1.9% higher in pre-market trading following the announcement. Shares are down about 7% year-to-date.

Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

Honda is committed to achieving carbon neutrality across all its products and corporate activities, according to president and CEO Toshihiro Mibe. Its pledge includes a goal to phase out all fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040 and transition to a fully-electric fleet. Honda joins several competitors in pledging to a net-zero transition, in response to stricter environmental and energy regulations worldwide. Several automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Rivian Automotive, and Hyundai Motor, have made pledges in recent years to accelerate their transition to a fully-electric fleet.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description