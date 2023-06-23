Honda Recalls 1.2 Million Vehicles Because of a Potentially Faulty Rearview Camera

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 23, 2023
Honda vehicle

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • 1.2 million Honda vehicles were recalled for a possible problem with the rearview camera.
  • A problem with a cable connection could prevent the camera image from appearing on the dashboard display.
  • Honda Odyssey minivans and Passport and Pilot SUVs are affected by the recall.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Honda Motor (HMC) declined 2.5% on Friday after the Japanese carmaker recalled 1.2 million SUVs and minivans because of potential problems with the rearview camera.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated that a faulty communication coaxial cable connector could prevent the camera image from appearing on the dashboard display.

The recall affects 2018 to 2024 Odyssey minivans, 2019 to 2023 Passport SUVs, and 2019 to 2022 Pilot SUVs.

Two years ago, Honda had extended the warranty for vehicles affected by the problem. It said it has received about 274,000 claims from May 2017 to June 8 of this year. The company added that it received no reports of deaths or injuries related to the issue.

The NHTSA said that to make sure the audio display unit is properly connected, dealers will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connectors, as well as a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector.

HMC YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. NHTSA. "Rearview Image May Not Display/FMVSS 111."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description