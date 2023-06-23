Honda Recalls 1.2 Million Vehicles Because of a Potentially Faulty Rearview Camera

Key Takeaways 1.2 million Honda vehicles were recalled for a possible problem with the rearview camera.

A problem with a cable connection could prevent the camera image from appearing on the dashboard display.

Honda Odyssey minivans and Passport and Pilot SUVs are affected by the recall.

American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Honda Motor (HMC) declined 2.5% on Friday after the Japanese carmaker recalled 1.2 million SUVs and minivans because of potential problems with the rearview camera.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated that a faulty communication coaxial cable connector could prevent the camera image from appearing on the dashboard display.

The recall affects 2018 to 2024 Odyssey minivans, 2019 to 2023 Passport SUVs, and 2019 to 2022 Pilot SUVs.

Two years ago, Honda had extended the warranty for vehicles affected by the problem. It said it has received about 274,000 claims from May 2017 to June 8 of this year. The company added that it received no reports of deaths or injuries related to the issue.

The NHTSA said that to make sure the audio display unit is properly connected, dealers will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connectors, as well as a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector.

