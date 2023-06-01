Hormel Shares Rise as It Beats Profit Estimates

By
Bill McColl
Published June 01, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Hormel shares advanced after the food company beat earnings estimates.
  • Foodservice profit gains offset declines in the international and retail segments.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Shares of Hormel Foods (HML) advanced as the maker of Spam, Planters nuts, and other food items beat profit forecasts and reiterated its full-year outlook.

Hormel posted fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40, $0.01 more than analysts’ estimates. Revenue declined 3.8% to $2.98 billion, lower than anticipated.

Profit was boosted by the company’s Foodservice division, which had an earnings jump of 7%. That helped offset losses in the international (-50%) and retail (-19%) segments. 

CEO Jim Snee said the results were in line with the company’s expectations, “and more importantly, keep us on track to drive growth in the back half of the year.”

Hormel said it still expects full-year net sales growth of 1% to 3%, and EPS of $1.70 to $1.82. 

Despite today’s gains, Hormel Foods shares are down more than 10% this year. 

