House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill, Defusing Default Crisis

A bill suspending the nation’s debt ceiling until 2025 is now in the hands of the Senate, a major step toward averting a government default that threatened economic catastrophe.

The bill, the result of a deal brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last weekend, passed the house Wednesday night in a bipartisan 314-117 vote, overcoming opposition from the most conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats who had objected to the compromise. The bill caps federal spending for two years, curtailing some of Biden’s budget priorities, without the major cuts that Republicans had demanded. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill as early as Thursday.



The House vote was a major milestone on the road toward ending a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the debt ceiling, the government’s self-imposed limit on how much it can borrow to pay expenses that Congress has already approved.

The government is set to run out of money to pay its bills as soon as Monday, officials at the Treasury Department have warned. A first-ever default on U.S. national debts would have potentially disastrous consequences for the global economy, economists have said.



The bill reduces federal spending deficits by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, compared to what would have been spent had it not passed, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday.

The bill, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, limits federal non-military spending without touching mandatory expenses like Social Security and Medicare payments. Among the bill’s provisions: