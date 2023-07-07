Home Sales Jump in Florida Towns Hit by Hurricane Ian

Published July 07, 2023
For sale sign in front of house in Florida

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Home listings and sales have bounced back in Florida towns hit by Hurricane Ian last fall, according to a report from Redfin (RDFN).

Key Takeaways

  • Homes listed for sale dropped by nearly 900 units in the two months following Hurricane Ian's impact but have rebounded to 1,314 new listings in the following six months.
  • Florida homeowners are looking to sell their houses and move to safer areas, while non-Florida residents are buying houses in the state due to their affordability.
  • Insurance companies are moving out of the state, leaving homeowners with fewer and more expensive insurance options as hurricane intensity is expected to rise due to climate change.

In the two months following the impact of Hurricane Ian, there were 900 fewer new listings in Cape Coral-Fort Myers. In the six months to follow, there were 1,314 more new listings than projected, more than offsetting the shortfall.

Redfin states that the new listings are cropping up due to many reasons, including homeowners who paused their selling plans or delisted their properties after Hurricane Ian and are now putting their homes on the market as well as homeowners looking to sell their houses and move to safer areas. 

Climate Change Adds To Cost Of Homeownership

Hurricanes hitting the state are getting more intense each year due to climate change and are expected to worsen. Despite that, homeowners want to buy houses in Florida for warm weather and comparatively lower prices.

While home sales are rebounding, insurance companies are moving out of the state, leaving homeowners with fewer and more and more expensive coverage options.

"Ultimately, lower-income residents may be pushed out of the riskiest areas due to rising insurance and rebuilding costs. Those who can afford to remain will likely see their home values appreciate at a slower clip as the dangers of climate change become impossible to ignore,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

Overall, hurricane Ian didn’t significantly impact the average house price in Florida. While it created a supply crunch in housing, leading to a jump in average house prices in the short run, that was offset by new listings.

