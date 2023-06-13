How To Join a Credit Union That Pays Top CD Rates Right Now

Interest rates are at elevated levels after the Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes designed to combat inflation. This means that the yields on certificates of deposit (CDs) are at record highs. CDs offer a way to lock in higher interest rates for a longer period than you might get with a variable-rate savings account—provided you won't need to access the funds during the term of the deposit.

Many of the CDs that pay the best rates are offered by credit unions, which provide financial services similar to those of traditional banks but are structured as cooperatives. To take advantage of these CD rates, you will need to join the credit union that offers the account, which is a process similar to but slightly different from opening an account at a bank.

What Is a Credit Union?

When you open an account at a credit union, you become a member of the institution, gaining a vote in elections for the board of directors and on other important matters. The funds you deposit into your account officially go toward buying shares in the cooperative. Money that is pooled together from members allows the credit union to provide financial services such as loans and deposit accounts, including CDs.

Unlike a bank, which aims to generate profits for its shareholders through its financial activities, a credit union operates as a nonprofit organization. Because credit unions need to earn only enough to fund their daily operations, they often can offer more-competitive rates, which explains why they offer many of the most attractive CDs.

The top nationally available CDs today offer an annual percentage yield (APY) as high as 5.65% for a 9-month term, 5.50% for 6 months, and 4.77% for 5 to 7 years. You could even lock in a 4.00% APY for 10 years from a credit union.

Like bank accounts, the money you deposit in a credit union account is protected by federal insurance through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This insurance covers deposits of up to $250,000 per individual per institution.

Joining a Credit Union

Membership in a credit union often primarily depends on sharing a "common bond" with other members—such as working at the same company or living in the same community. But many credit unions also offer alternative ways to join.

For example, a credit union may allow anyone to join if they become a member of a specific nonprofit organization for a small fee. The credit union may even pay the fee on your behalf.

Investopedia's list of the top CD rates excludes those offered by credit unions whose donation requirement is more than $40.

While you may be required to make a small donation, from a practical perspective, joining a credit union is often a similar process—and just as easy—as opening a regular bank account.

All you will need to join a credit union is your Social Security number, a government-issued identification document, and some basic personal information.

You may also need to open a savings account with a minimum deposit of somewhere between $5 and $25 in a savings account, or share account. The credit union may require you to keep a minimum balance on an ongoing basis, too, so check the details before you join.

Locking in a High Yield With a Credit Union CD

Joining a credit union can be one way of tapping into the stellar APYs that are available from today’s top CD accounts. This allows you to secure an attractive rate for the full term of your deposit, which can be particularly advantageous if market interest rates begin to fall and the yields available on variable-rate saving accounts start to decline.



Just keep in mind that if you open a CD, you will need to leave the money in the account for the agreed term. Otherwise, you could face penalties in the form of lost interest or fees.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. [FDIC] for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.