HP Shares Tumble After Lowering Guidance on Soft PC and Printer Demand

Key Takeaways HP warned the PC and printer market hasn't improved as fast as anticipated.

The company reduced its full-year profit outlook, citing challenging macro conditions.

HP posted a quarterly profit as it cut costs, while sales declined.

HP (HPQ) shares tumbled more than 7% Wednesday morning after the company warned the market for PCs and printers remains soft and reduced its full-year guidance.

"The external environment has not improved as quickly as anticipated and we are moderating our expectations as a result," said CEO Enrique Lores in a statement.

HP now sees 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 to $3.35, down from its previous outlook of $3.30 to $3.50.

Cost-cutting measures helped HP post third-quarter EPS of $0.86, in line with analysts’ estimates. However, revenue slumped 9.9% to $13.2 billion, short of forecasts.

Overall, PC sales fell 11% and printer sales slipped 7%. Consumer PC revenue dropped 12% and printer revenue sank 28%, while commercial PC revenue was down 11% and commercial printer revenue declined 6%.

HP and other PC makers have struggled as soaring demand during the COVID-19 lockdowns plunged after pandemic restrictions eased.

Shares of HP fell to their lowest level since March following the news.

