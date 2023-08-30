HP Shares Tumble After Lowering Guidance on Soft PC and Printer Demand

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 30, 2023
A Hewlett-Packard (HP) notebook laptop computer keyboard

Ramin Talaie / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • HP warned the PC and printer market hasn't improved as fast as anticipated.
  • The company reduced its full-year profit outlook, citing challenging macro conditions.
  • HP posted a quarterly profit as it cut costs, while sales declined.

HP (HPQ) shares tumbled more than 7% Wednesday morning after the company warned the market for PCs and printers remains soft and reduced its full-year guidance.

"The external environment has not improved as quickly as anticipated and we are moderating our expectations as a result," said CEO Enrique Lores in a statement.

HP now sees 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 to $3.35, down from its previous outlook of $3.30 to $3.50.

Cost-cutting measures helped HP post third-quarter EPS of $0.86, in line with analysts’ estimates. However, revenue slumped 9.9% to $13.2 billion, short of forecasts.

Overall, PC sales fell 11% and printer sales slipped 7%. Consumer PC revenue dropped 12% and printer revenue sank 28%, while commercial PC revenue was down 11% and commercial printer revenue declined 6%.

HP and other PC makers have struggled as soaring demand during the COVID-19 lockdowns plunged after pandemic restrictions eased. 

Shares of HP fell to their lowest level since March following the news.

HPQ
YCharts.
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. HP. "HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description