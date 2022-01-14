National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.67% 3.77% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.56% 3.73% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.32% 3.50% 15-Year Fixed 2.86% 2.98% 5/1 ARM 3.38% 3.62%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

While mortgage rates have exploded higher this year, they have come off their YTD peak the last two days. The 30-year fixed-rate average gained three points Thursday, but after dropping a substantial eight basis points the day before. At 3.67%, the average is still more than a quarter percentage point above where it ended 2021, and matches levels not registered since early in the pandemic.

Rates on 15-year loans have been on a similar path this year, and also rose Thursday, adding five points to 2.86%. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since April 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate has shown fewer dramatic surges this month, and is the one major average that still sits under its high-water mark of last year. The average has held steady four of the last five days, though it plunged 12 basis points Wednesday to 3.32%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is currently 78 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 65 and 26 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday, with the 30-year average rising two points and the 15-year four points, while the Jumbo 30-year average remained flat after a Wednesday surge. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 10 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.