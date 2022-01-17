National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.68% 3.79% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.56% 3.81% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.50% 3.55% 15-Year Fixed 2.89% 3.01% 5/1 ARM 3.34% 3.45%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

While mortgage rates have exploded higher this year, they are slightly off their 2022 peak. After notching 3.72% on January 11, the 30-year fixed-rate average sat Friday at 3.68%. Still, that's three-tenths of a percentage point above where it ended 2021, and matches levels not registered since early in the pandemic.

Rates on 15-year loans have been on a similar path this year, and rose three basis points Friday, to 2.89%. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since April 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate has shown fewer dramatic surges this month, and was the one major average that still sat under its high-water mark of last year. That finally changed Friday, with the Jumbo 30-year average jumping 18 basis points to 3.50%, exceeding its 2021 high of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is currently 79 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 68 and 44 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday for the 30-year and 15-year averages, rising two points and three points, respectively, while the Jumbo 30-year refinancing average climbed five points. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 5 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.