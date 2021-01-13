Pros Explained

Widely available across the country: Humana Medicare Advantage plans are available in more counties than any other insurer, and at least one type of Humana Medicare plan is available in every state plus Puerto Rico. ﻿ ﻿

Humana Medicare Advantage plans are available in more counties than any other insurer, and at least one type of Humana Medicare plan is available in every state plus Puerto Rico. ﻿ No copayments for COVID-19 testing and treatment: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many health plans temporarily waived copayments for COVID-19 testing. Humana extended these waivers for COVID-19 testing and treatment for 2021.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many health plans temporarily waived copayments for COVID-19 testing. Humana extended these waivers for COVID-19 testing and treatment for 2021. High-quality plans: 92% of Humana Medicare Advantage members were enrolled in a plan rated 4 stars or higher by CMS, the agency the oversees Medicare. ﻿ ﻿ J.D. Power also ranked Humana third overall in its 2020 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study. ﻿ ﻿

92% of Humana Medicare Advantage members were enrolled in a plan rated 4 stars or higher by CMS, the agency the oversees Medicare. ﻿ J.D. Power also ranked Humana third overall in its 2020 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study. ﻿ Special pricing at Walmart for certain Prescription Drug Plans: Humana offers a relatively low-cost Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan co-branded with Walmart, which gives members lower costs when they get their prescriptions at Walmart locations.

Humana offers a relatively low-cost Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan co-branded with Walmart, which gives members lower costs when they get their prescriptions at Walmart locations. Humana Pharmacy is number one for mail-order prescriptions: All Humana Medicare members with prescription drug coverage with mail-order benefits can use Humana Pharmacy, the top-rated mail-order prescription service according to J.D. Power. ﻿ ﻿

What You Need to Know Many health insurers temporarily waived copayments for COVID-19 testing and some did so for treatment. Humana has committed to no copayments for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 2021.

Cons Explained

Some Humana plans do not score well for satisfaction: NCQA, the accrediting body, gives Humana plans mixed results, with several subsidiaries scoring poorly on customer satisfaction. ﻿ ﻿

NCQA, the accrediting body, gives Humana plans mixed results, with several subsidiaries scoring poorly on customer satisfaction. ﻿ Humana’s ownership may change: Any company can be acquired, but Humana has been an acquisition target in the past, and reports suggest Walmart could buy them.

Available Plans

Humana offers several Medicare Advantage plan options, with different benefits, costs, and rules. Members with prescription drug coverage can save money by using Humana Pharmacy, the top-rated mail-order pharmacy from 2018 to 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

HMO Plans

Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plans typically need a referral from your primary care provider (PCP) to see specialists, but you can switch PCPs if you’re not happy. These plans cover the benefits of Original Medicare along with extra benefits. Most Humana HMO plans include SilverSneakers fitness benefits and many include prescription drug coverage.

PPO Plans

Humana’s PPO plans allow you to visit any Medicare-approved doctor without a referral, regardless of whether they specifically participate in Humana’s provider network. Your costs will generally be lower when you visit in-network health care providers. Specific benefits vary depending on location, but many of these plans include home health services, prescription drug coverage, and extra benefits such as nutritional supplements and fitness, vision, and dental benefits. Humana’s PPO plans also cover you when you travel outside the U.S.

Private Fee-for-Service Plans

On a private fee-for-service (PFFS) plan, you’re generally not required to have a PCP or to get referrals to see specialists, but Humana establishes a network of providers to make sure members can access the care they need. In some areas, Humana offers PFFS plans with no preferred provider network, which means members can see any provider who accepts Medicare fee-for-service rates. Humana’s PFFS plans cover most annual preventive screenings, hospitalization, and emergency and urgent care; most also cover prescription drugs.

Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans

Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) cover medications that fall into the Medicare coverage gap, but do not offer any medical coverage or other benefits. These plans work alongside Original Medicare Parts A and B. Humana offers three PDP options. The Humana Walmart Value Rx Plan has the lowest premiums and low copayments on Tier 1 and 2 drugs, but higher-tier drugs cost more and are subject to a deductible. The Humana Premier Rx Plan is the most comprehensive option from Humana, with more than 3,700 covered prescription drugs, though premiums are higher than the other plans. The Humana Basic Rx Plan is designed for people who qualify for Extra Help, a Medicare program to help people with limited income pay for prescriptions; this plan includes free or very low-cost prescriptions.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Insurance

Medicare Supplement plans, also known as Medigap, cover some of the costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover like copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. There are 10 standardized plans that cover different costs; not all are available in every state. Medigap plans do not cover prescriptions and cannot be combined with certain other coverage like a Medicare Advantage plan.

Humana offers the following Medigap plans, though availability varies by state:﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

A: Supplements coinsurance or copayments for Medicare Parts A and B

B: Supplements Parts A and B coinsurance or copayments and Part A deductible

C: Supplements Parts A and B coinsurance, and deductibles, plus skilled nursing facility coinsurance and foreign travel emergency (80%)

F: Supplements everything in Medigap C plus Part B excess charges

G: Supplements Parts A and B coinsurance, Part A deductibles, Part B excess charges, plus skilled nursing facility coinsurance and foreign travel emergency (80%)

K: Supplements Part A coinsurance or copayments (100%) and Part A hospice coinsurance or copayment and deductible plus Part B coinsurance or copayment and skilled nursing facility (50%)

L: Supplements Part A coinsurance or copayments (100%) and Part A hospice coinsurance or copayment and deductible plus Part B coinsurance or copayment and skilled nursing facility (75%)

N: Supplements Parts A and B coinsurance, and Part A deductibles, plus skilled nursing facility coinsurance and foreign travel emergency (80%)

Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans

Humana offers two types of Special Needs plans: Dual-eligible Special Needs plans (D-SNP) and Chronic Condition Special Needs plans (C-SNP) for people with at least one chronic condition such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic heart failure, and/or chronic lung disorders.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ These plans are Medicare Advantage plans for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid. C-SNPs and D-SNPs offer all the benefits of Medicare Advantage, and additional benefits specific to the specific member populations’ needs that the private insurer may choose to include.

Humana SNP members get personalized support to help manage their conditions such as care coordination or other extra benefits to meet specific members’ needs. Some Humana SNP plans offer routine dental, vision, and hearing benefits, non-emergency transportation, fitness programs, and over-the-counter medication allowances. Many Humana SNP plans have low or no monthly premiums.

Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition

The Medicare Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition (LI-NET) program provides temporary drug coverage for people who qualify for Medicare low-income subsidies, also called Extra Help, and who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income. The program covers prescriptions temporarily until the Medicare member enrolls in a Prescription Drug Plan.﻿﻿﻿ Humana has participated in this program since 2010.

Extra Benefits

Most Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits, such as fitness, dental, and vision benefits, as well as hearing aids, over-the-counter-medications, and meal benefits. These benefits have become increasingly common. In 2020, 98% of Medicare Advantage plans also offered telehealth benefits.﻿﻿﻿

Most of Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans, including Dual-eligible Special Needs plans, offer dental and vision benefits, over-the-counter medication allowance, fitness programs, and home-delivered meals after a hospital stay.

For 2021, Humana Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans (MAPD) have $0 telehealth copayments for telehealth primary care, urgent care, and outpatient mental health care. MAPD members also pay no copayments for COVID-19 testing or treatment. Humana offers a Health Essentials Kit with 14 days of home-delivered meals for members diagnosed with COVID-19.

Humana offers an Insulin Savings Program in some of their MAPD and Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans. This program caps the cost of diabetes medications at $35 for a 30-day supply of certain insulins.

Humana offers Medicare members other wellness programs, including:

Go365, a program that rewards members for engaging in healthy behaviors

SilverSneakers, a fitness benefit with a wide range of programs

Healthy Foods Cards for Dual-eligible Special Needs plan members so they can buy healthy foods and beverages

Humana Well Dine, a meal delivery program for members recovering from hospitalizations or managing a chronic condition

Humana supports members with complex health needs with care management and helps to manage chronic diseases. Some Medicare Advantage members can get Humana At Home services from a personal care manager who helps people remain independent at home.

Customer Service

Humana’s customer service is available by phone or by requesting an appointment online. Phone support for Medicare plans is available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST at 800-833-6578. Existing members can call 800-457-4708, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

For Special Needs plans, call 888-328-6498 between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST, seven days a week.

Members and prospective members can get information and perform certain tasks like find forms or pay premiums online. Humana members can chat with customer service and download the MyHumana app, which lets members check coverage and benefit details, view their member ID card, view claims, and find providers.

Humana offers to answer basic questions on Twitter, seven days a week, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. To protect privacy, you are not able to resolve personal questions or issues via social media.

Customer Satisfaction

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks complaints against insurers of all types, including health insurers. In its complaint index, a score of less than one means the insurer received fewer than expected complaints; a score of greater than one means they received more than expected.

Humana’s overall complaint index was 1.00 in 2019, an improvement over 2018 when it was 2.17 and 2017 when it was 3.61.﻿﻿﻿﻿ Humana’s Medicare Supplement Insurance had no complaints in 2017 and 2018, and just one complaint in 2019.

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best

AM Best, the credit rating agency that assesses insurance companies’ financial strength, affirmed its A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating of Humana and the majority of its health insurance subsidies, effective August 6, 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ An A- rating indicates that the company has an excellent ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations.

NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a leading health plan accreditation organization that rates health plans based on health care quality and customer satisfaction measures. In the 2019–2020 ratings, Humana plans scored between 2 and 4 out of 5.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ These composite scores include measures of customer satisfaction, including satisfaction with the consumer’s ability to get needed care, satisfaction with the doctors, and satisfaction with the health plan.

Several Humana plans scored 4 out of 5 on satisfaction with the health plan, the most direct measure of the plan’s customer service and experience, compared with physician satisfaction or overall ratings.

The overall NCQA rating doesn’t tell the whole story. A high overall score can hide lower satisfaction with the health plan itself, and a lower overall score does not mean members aren’t extremely satisfied with the health plan.

J.D. Power

In its 2020 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, J.D. Power measured member satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ On the overall customer satisfaction index, Humana ranked third overall with a score of 806 points out of 1,000, placing it just above the industry average of 800.

Medicare Star Ratings

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rates Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans on a five-star quality rating system. These ratings are based on how well the plans help members stay healthy and manage chronic conditions, as well as how members rate their experience with the plan and its customer service. These ratings incorporate member complaints into the overall rating.

Star Ratings vary by state, county, and plan. In 2020, 92% of Humana’s Medicare Advantage members enrolled in plans rated at least 4 out of 5 stars.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Cost

Medicare health plan costs depend on many factors, including where you live, which type of coverage you want, and what insurance company you choose. The best way to compare specific cost information across insurers in your area is through the plan finder on Medicare.gov, though it helps if you know what type of plan you want. Humana’s website, on the other hand, lets you compare their Medicare Advantage options with and without prescription drug coverage, as well as and Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in one search.

Monthly premiums are the most obvious costs to consider, and many Medicare Advantage plans have low or $0-dollar premiums. Sixty percent of Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan enrollees paid no premium in 2020, and the average premium for all Medicare Advantage enrollees, including those with and without premiums, is projected to be $21 per month in 2021.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Premiums do not tell the whole cost story. Medicare Advantage plans, with and without prescription coverage, can include copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. Those other costs can actually outweigh the savings you might have on a $0-premium plan.

Specific Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan price ranges include:﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan Premiums

HMO: $0 to $130 per month, averaging $11.72

PPO: $0 to $201 per month, averaging $30.98

Private Fee-for-Service: $0 to $145 per month, averaging $60.08

Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan Deductibles

HMO: $0 to $445, averaging $104.59

PPO: $0 to $445, averaging $230.64

Private Fee-for-Service: $160 to $445, averaging $288.43

Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan costs include:

Humana Walmart Value Rx Plan: This plan has the lowest monthly premium of Humana’s PDP options ($17.20), with no deductible on Tier 1 and 2 drugs, $1 and $4 copayments for Tier 1 and 2 prescriptions, respectively, at preferred pharmacies ($10 and $20 copayments at nonpreferred pharmacies). Tiers 3, 4, and 5 include a $445 deductible and coinsurance rather than copayments.

Humana Premier Rx Plan: Premiums range from $58.30 to $72.50, depending on where you live. Tiers 1 and 2 have no deductible; Tiers 3, 4, and 5 have a $445 deductible. Copayments are $1 and $4 for Tiers 1 and 2, respectively, at preferred pharmacies ($5 and $10 copayments at nonpreferred pharmacies). Tiers 1 and 2 also have no copayment for mail-order. Higher copayments apply to Tier 3 drugs, and coinsurance applies to Tiers 4 and 5.

Humana Basic Rx Plan: This plan is best suited for people who qualify for Extra Help, which helps offset medication costs for lower-income people. Premiums range from $19.70 to $45.00, depending on where you live. Copayments are $0 and $1 for Tier 1 and 2 drugs, respectively, at preferred pharmacies ($1 and $2 copayments at nonpreferred pharmacies). Tiers 1 and 2 also have no copayment for mail-order. Coinsurance applies to Tiers 3, 4, and 5. ﻿ ﻿

Competition: Humana vs. UnitedHealthcare

Humana and UnitedHealthcare are the Medicare Advantage plans with the broadest geographical coverage; 84% of counties have Humana options, 66% have UnitedHealthcare, and 60% have both. UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest health insurer, with nearly $160 billion in revenue and more than 14% market share.

UnitedHealthcare also has an exclusive partnership with AARP, giving it a unique advantage in a trusted brand affiliation. UnitedHealthcare has slightly higher average Star Ratings. Both companies offer online tools or apps and multiple channels for customer support. UnitedHealthcare helps members choose a plan with customized recommendations and cost estimators. In a head-to-head comparison, the difference may come down to specific quality ratings in your local area and cost, which vary depending on where you are.