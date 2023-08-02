Humana Profit Beats Forecasts as its Medical Costs Were Less Than Expected

Key Takeaways

  • Humana exceeded profit forecasts as its premiums-to-payout ratio rose.
  • The company indicated its anticipated costs for seniors who delayed non-urgent surgeries was less than expected.
  • Humana boosted its outlook for Medicare Advantage membership growth.

Humana (HUM) indicated it had to pay out fewer-than-expected claims for non-urgent surgery, and that helped the health insurer record better-than-expected profit. The company also raised its outlook for Medicare Advantage membership growth.

Humana posted fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $8.94, with revenue advancing 13% to $26.75 billion. Both were above forecasts.

The company indicated its premiums-to-payout ratio rose to 86.3% from 85.8% last year. Insurance revenue was up 13.8% to $25.88 billion, and sales at its CenterWell pharmacy segment were little changed at $4.53 billion.

Health insurers had warned of a rush by seniors to undergo surgeries and get outpatient treatments they had put off during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Humana and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) have indicated they may now be easing.  

Humana boosted its full-year guidance for Medicare Advantage membership by 50,000 to approximately 825,000. CEO Bruce Broussard explained that the gains in the Medicare Advantage business “give us further confidence in our ability to deliver strong earnings growth in the future.”

Shares of Humana advanced 5.5% today, but they are still lower for the year.

