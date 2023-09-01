Hyundai and LG Increase Georgia EV Investment to $7.6 Billion

Hyundai Motor Group (HYMTF) and LG Energy Solution have committed an additional $2 billion to a joint battery plant in Georgia, bringing the companies' total investment in the Bryan County Metaplant up to $7.59 billion.

The investment will bring an additional 400 "well-paying" jobs to the plant, which is anticipated to create 8,500 jobs in the region over the next eight years.

At full capacity, the Metaplant is expected to support the production of up to 300,000 EVs a year.

“This investment underscores our dedication to driving America’s EV transition while bolstering the local economy through the creation of quality jobs,” said LG Energy Solution President Dong-Myung Kim.

At full capacity, the Metaplant will support the production of up to 300,000 EVs annually.

“This incremental investment in Bryan County reflects our continued commitment to create a more sustainable future powered by American workers,” said Hyundai Motor Company President and Global COO José Muñoz.

"We continue to make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “These types of major investments ultimately go to hardworking Georgians in the form of paychecks, improved schools and infrastructure, and more.

