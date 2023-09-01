Hyundai and LG Increase Georgia EV Investment to $7.6 Billion

Published September 01, 2023
The logo of South Korean electronics giant LG is seen at the company's booth at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, on August 31, 2023 during a preview at the fair grounds in Berlin.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Hyundai Motor Group (HYMTF) and LG Energy Solution have committed an additional $2 billion to a joint battery plant in Georgia, bringing the companies' total investment in the Bryan County Metaplant up to $7.59 billion.

Key Takeaways

  • Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution have committed an additional $2 billion to their joint venture EV battery plant in Georgia, bringing their total investment to $7.59 billion.
  • The investment will bring an additional 400 "well-paying" jobs to the plant, which is anticipated to create 8,500 jobs in the region over the next eight years.
  • At full capacity, the Metaplant is expected to support the production of up to 300,000 EVs a year.

“This investment underscores our dedication to driving America’s EV transition while bolstering the local economy through the creation of quality jobs,” said LG Energy Solution President Dong-Myung Kim.

The investment builds on the companies' memorandum of understanding establishing the partnership in May. At full capacity, the Metaplant will support the production of up to 300,000 EVs annually.

“This incremental investment in Bryan County reflects our continued commitment to create a more sustainable future powered by American workers,” said Hyundai Motor Company President and Global COO José Muñoz.

The additional investment will result in another 400 "well-paying" jobs at the battery plant, which is anticipated to bring a total of 8,500 jobs to the region over the next eight years.

"We continue to make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “These types of major investments ultimately go to hardworking Georgians in the form of paychecks, improved schools and infrastructure, and more.

