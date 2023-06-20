Hyundai Considers Joining Tesla’s EV Charging Network

Hyundai plans to spend $28 billion over the next decade to speed up its electrification efforts and is considering adopting Tesla’s (TSLA) charging network for all future electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways Hyundai will spend 35.8 trillion won ($28 billion) over the next decade to speed up its electrification efforts.

The company is considering adopting Tesla’s charging network, the North America Charging Standard (NACS), for all future electric vehicles.

Tesla has secured partnerships with Ford and General Motors in recent weeks, opening its charging network to more EV drivers.

Speaking at the company’s 2023 Investor Day in Seoul, Hyundai CEO and President Jaehoon Chang said the company would consider joining the alliance of automakers adopting Tesla’s charging standard, provided that it serves the interests of its customers. Hyundai plans to increase the electric share of its vehicles to 34% by 2030, up from this year’s 8%.

One obstacle is that Hyundai’s latest electric cars, such as the Ioniq 5, operate at a higher voltage than Tesla’s, which wouldn’t match the fast rate of charging to which Hyundai EV drivers are accustomed. Hyundai’s CEO has said he plans to consult with Tesla on whether a faster-charging option could become available. Tesla’s network of superchargers makes up about 60% of all EV charging stations in the U.S.

Tesla has been expanding its partnerships with other EV makers in recent months, including with two of the top three carmakers in the U.S., in an effort to reach more drivers. In May, the company struck a deal with Ford (F) that would give the latter’s EV drivers access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers, while all future Ford EVs will contain an NACS charging port. Earlier this month, Tesla also agreed to open its charging network to General Motors’ (GM) EVs.

Tesla opening its charging network to other manufacturers is a prerequisite for the company to qualify for part of the Biden administration’s $7.5 billion in subsidies meant to speed up the deployment of chargers throughout the U.S.