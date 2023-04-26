I Bond or CD: What’s Smarter Right Now?

If you have cash you can sock away for a year or more, you have some options this week for maximizing what you earn on that money. As usual, the best play on where to park your funds depends partly on arithmetic and partly on your personal financial situation. Unfortunately, it also depends on doing your best to predict the future.

That’s because two of today’s top-paying options for the money you can live without for a year or longer are certificates of deposit (CDs), which pay fixed rates that are currently at record highs of over 5.00%, and U.S. Series I bonds, which have a variable rate indexed to inflation, currently set at 6.89%—that is, if you buy before April 27 is over.

Deciding between them involves making a guess about where I bond rates will go in the future, and whether that’s a better or worse bet than what you can lock in with a CD right now.



Key Takeaways You have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, to buy I bonds at the current interest rate of 6.89%.

I bond rates are pegged to inflation, with their interest rate changing every six months. The next I bond rate announcement, scheduled for Monday, May 1, will almost certainly lower the rate to below 4.00%.

CD rates are at record levels not seen since at least 2009, with dozens of options paying an annual percentage yield (APY) of at least 5.00% and reaching as high as 5.35%.

The interest rate on a CD is fixed for the duration of its term, meaning you'll know exactly how much the CD will pay once you lock in your rate and make your deposit.

Deciding which is best depends in part on how long you're willing to hold the money in savings.

Comparing I Bond and CD Rates

Current CD returns are at their highest levels since the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) started tracking deposit rates in 2009. Every day, Investopedia tracks the best-paying offers available across the country, with our rankings helping you earn top dollar in any major CD term from 3 months to 10 years.

As of April 25, the highest rate on a CD of any length is 5.35% APY, offered on a term of 22 months. In addition, multiple options are paying a fixed 5.25% APY for 6 months to almost 2 years, or up to 5.00% APY on terms stretching to 3 years.

I bonds, on the other hand, have a rate that’s only set for six months at a time, with the U.S. Treasury announcing new semiannual rates every May 1 and Nov. 1. The reason they’re called I bonds is because their rate is determined by a formula based on the latest inflation data.

Right now, you can still buy I bonds with an April issue date. You need to buy no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern on April 27, because April 30 falls on a weekend and it takes one business day from the time you buy the I Bond on TreasuryDirect.gov until it is issued. But if you make your purchase in time, you’ll earn 6.89% for the first six months you own the bond. (I bonds always provide you with six months of each interest rate, regardless of when in the calendar cycle you purchase the bonds.)

On Monday, May 1, however, a new I bond rate will be announced, and we know it will be significantly lower based on the Treasury's rate calculation formula and the March inflation data—Consumer Price Index (CPI)— that was released on April 12. Crunching the relevant numbers, the lowest possible I bond rate that could be announced Monday is 3.38%, but more probably, it will be 3.78%. While it’s possible it could go a little higher, to 3.98%, for example, it’s very unlikely to surpass 4.00%.

That means an I bond purchased between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 27, 2023, will pay 6.89% for its first half year and then likely 3.78% for its next six months, for a simplified average rate of 5.34% during the first year you own the bond.

That would seem to put it on par with the industry-leading CD rate of 5.35%, but that comparison is only apples-to-apples for a one-year investment. For different durations, the decision gets more complicated.