IBM Agrees to Sell Weather Company Assets to Francisco Partners

IBM (IBM) has agreed to sell its holdings in The Weather Company to global investment firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Key Takeaways IBM and Francisco Partners agreed on a deal for The Weather Company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the tech giant.

The Weather Company serves around 415 million people per month.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Francisco Partners will acquire The Weather Company's digital consumer-facing offerings, and its mobile and cloud-based properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground, and Storm Radar.

The Weather Company also provides enterprise services and has in-house operations for forecasting and data science. The brand, which was bought by IBM in 2016, serves up to 415 million people per month and 2,000 businesses.

IBM said it will continue to utilize data from The Weather Company for its Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS). The tech firm uses the platform for climate-related use cases and it also has an AI model NASA satellite data.

Francisco Partners plans to bring new tools for users and businesses, including how weather impacts health and well-being. The news follows $17 billion of new investment capital raised by Francisco Partners in July. In its 20-year history, the firm has "invested in or acquired more than 400 technology companies."

IBM's senior VP for software Rob Thomas said in a statement that the sale was part of the company's core strategy shift to a hybrid cloud and AI company.

