IBM Shares Climb on Gross Margin Beat, Rising Demand for AI Products

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 20, 2023
IBM

David Ramos / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • IBM beat quarterly profit forecasts and boosted its adjusted gross margin.
  • The company said it benefited from improving product mix and productivity initiatives.
  • CEO Arvind Krishna said customers are using IBM's artificial intelligence products.

IBM (IBM) shares gained after the technology giant beat earnings estimates as productivity improved following its recent layoffs and emphasized client demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products.

IBM posted fiscal 2023 second quarter profit of $2.18 per share. Revenue fell 0.4% to $15.48 billion, which was short of forecasts. The adjusted gross margin was 55.9%, better than anticipated.

Software revenue rose 7.2% to $6.6 billion, and consulting revenue gained 4.3% to $5 billion. Sales at the Infrastructure unit, which includes IBM’s mainframe computers, was $3.6 billion, a drop of 14.6%. 

CFO James Kavanaugh noted the gross margin gain was “driven by our improving portfolio mix and productivity initiatives.” The company cut its workforce by 3,900 in January.

CEO Arvind Krishna focused on AI, indicating that customers are using the technology to “transform their operations.” He said IBM was continuing to respond to “the needs of our clients who seek trusted, enterprise AI solutions" and that he was particularly excited about the response to IBM's recently-launched “WatsonX” AI platform.

Shares of IBM were up about 3% in early trading on Thursday, putting them about 1% below breakeven for 2023.

IBM YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. IBM. "IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description