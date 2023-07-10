Icahn Enterprises Shares Soar After Carl Icahn and Banks Strike Deal on Loans

Key Takeaways Carl Icahn and banks amended agreements that untie his personal loans from Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s stock price.

The three-year deal came after a short seller raised concerns about Icahn's actions.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises surged about 20% on Monday morning following the news.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) shares skyrocketed about 20% in intraday trading on Monday after Chair Carl Icahn struck a deal with banks that untie his personal loans from the price of the company’s stock.

The agreement came after short seller Hindenburg Research in May charged Icahn with inflating asset values in IEP and borrowing against his holdings. Hindenburg also suggested IEP’s $2 quarterly cash dividend might not be supported by the investment firm’s cash flow and performance.

In a regulatory filing, IEP indicated the three-year deal with the banks “amends and restates previous loan agreements with such lenders and consolidates all borrowings of Mr. Icahn.”

Icahn agreed to make an initial principal payment of $500 million on or before September 1, quarterly principal payments of $87.5 million beginning on Sept. 1, 2024, and a final principal payment of $2.5 billion at the end of the agreement.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. had plunged double digits following the Hindenburg report, and despite today’s gains, they still have lost a third of their value this year.

