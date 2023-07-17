ICE and Black Knight Sell Optimal Blue Business to Comply With Regulator Concerns

Key Takeaways ICE and Black Knight are selling Black Knight's Optimal Blue business.

Toronto-based Constellation Software will pay $700 million for Optimal Blue.

The move is designed to comply with regulatory concerns about ICE's purchase of Black Knight.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Black Knight (BKI) said they have agreed to sell off Optimal Blue in order to comply with regulatory requirements for ICE to go through with the planned purchase of Black Knight.

The companies said the buyer is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Constellation Software, which will pay $700 million for Optimal Blue. The deal called for Constellation to deliver $200 million up front, with a $500 million promissory note issued to Black Knight at the close of the ICE transaction. ICE and Black Knight noted that the sale included the stipulation that both its merger and Constellation’s earlier agreement to buy Black Knight’s Empower loan origination system business are completed.

Optimal Blue offers data and technology for mortgage pricing and trades.

Exchange operator ICE announced in May 2022 it would acquire software and data provider Black Knight for $13.1 billion. However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in March it would move to block the combination after some in Congress complained the pricing power ICE would gain in the mortgage data market could lead to higher consumer costs.

Shares of Black Knight soared over 15% on Monday after the news. Intercontinental Exchange shares were lower.

