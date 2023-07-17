ICE and Black Knight Sell Optimal Blue Business to Comply With Regulator Concerns

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 17, 2023
Houses in the U.S.

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • ICE and Black Knight are selling Black Knight's Optimal Blue business.
  • Toronto-based Constellation Software will pay $700 million for Optimal Blue.
  • The move is designed to comply with regulatory concerns about ICE's purchase of Black Knight.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Black Knight (BKI) said they have agreed to sell off Optimal Blue in order to comply with regulatory requirements for ICE to go through with the planned purchase of Black Knight.

The companies said the buyer is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Constellation Software, which will pay $700 million for Optimal Blue. The deal called for Constellation to deliver $200 million up front, with a $500 million promissory note issued to Black Knight at the close of the ICE transaction. ICE and Black Knight noted that the sale included the stipulation that both its merger and Constellation’s earlier agreement to buy Black Knight’s Empower loan origination system business are completed. 

Optimal Blue offers data and technology for mortgage pricing and trades.

Exchange operator ICE announced in May 2022 it would acquire software and data provider Black Knight for $13.1 billion. However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in March it would move to block the combination after some in Congress complained the pricing power ICE would gain in the mortgage data market could lead to higher consumer costs.

Shares of Black Knight soared over 15% on Monday after the news. Intercontinental Exchange shares were lower.

ICE/BKI

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Intercontinental Exchange. "Intercontinental Exchange and Black Knight Announce Agreement to Sell Black Knight’s Optimal Blue Business to Constellation Software Inc."

  2. Intercontinental Exchange. "Intercontinental Exchange Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Black Knight."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description