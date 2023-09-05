ICE Completes $11.9 Billion Acquisition of Black Knight After Settling FTC Concerns

Published September 05, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • ICE closed an $11.9 billion deal to buy Black Knight after satisfying regulators' concerns.
  • The FTC dropped a lawsuit challenging the purchase after ICE agreed to divest some Black Knight properties.
  • The transaction values Black Knight at $11.9 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) completed its $11.9 billion purchase of software, data, and analytics company Black Knight (BKI) after federal regulators dropped their opposition to the deal.

The operator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and other market exchanges indicated that the agreement, first made in May 2022 and revised last March, gives Black Knight investors 0.6577 shares of ICE stock for every Black Knight share they own, equal to about $75.87. Black Knight shares, which closed Friday at $75.76.

The transaction had been delayed after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit to stop it, arguing that the merger would give ICE too much control over the mortgage data market, costing consumers and stifling innovation.

Officials withdrew their legal action when ICE agreed to divest Black Knight’s Optimal Blue and Empower loan origination system businesses to subsidiaries of Constellation Software of Canada. 

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange fell 1.7% in early trading on Tuesday following the news but remained more than 11% higher for the year so far. They had hit their highest level since April 2022 late last month.

