Key Takeaways The IEA cut its global oil demand growth outlook, pointing to weakening economic conditions.

It was the first time this year the IEA reduced its 2023 estimate.

The IEA said interest rate hikes have reduce oil demand.

For the first time this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2023 outlook for worldwide oil demand growth, citing a "challenging economic environment."

The IEA now anticipates crude demand will rise by 2.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year to an average of 102.1 mb/d per day. That was 220,000 barrels per day below its previous estimate.

The group pointed to "persistent macroeconomic headwinds, apparent in a deepening manufacturing slump" for the revision. It said a "dramatic tightening" of monetary policy in many countries over the past year has squeezed demand.

The IEA noted that China will account for 70% of the global increase, while oil consumption in the countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) "remains anemic."

It said that growth will slow even further next year to 1.1 mb/d.

