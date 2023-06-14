IEA Expects Oil Demand Could Peak by the End of the Decade

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 14, 2023
Oil rig

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • IEA said global oil demand could peak by 2028.
  • The shift to clean energy sources to replace oil is speeding up.
  • Oil markets are "recalibrating" from impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

The switch to alternative energy sources could lead to oil demand peaking before the end of this decade, with growth slowing to almost a halt in the coming years.

That’s according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said in its 2023 oil report that global oil demand is projected to increase by 6% between 2022 and 2028, reaching 105.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), boosted by the petrochemical and aviation sectors. However, it said that annual demand growth will drop from 2.4 mb/d this year to 0.4 mb/d five years from now, putting the peak “in sight.”

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the “shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace.” He warned oil companies to “pay careful attention” to the trend and “calibrate their investment decisions to ensure an orderly transition.”

The group noted that global oil markets are “slowly recalibrating after three turbulent years” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. It warned that the markets could tighten significantly in the coming months as OPEC+ production cuts limit gains in supplies. Still, the report indicated those strains are set to ease in the following years. 

The IEA explained that because China was the last major economy to lift pandemic restrictions, it had a boom in demand early this year as businesses ramped up, although that should slow markedly from next year on. The IEA pointed out that soaring demand and strong consumption growth in emerging and developing economies “will more than offset a contraction in advanced economies.”

Annual oil growth demand

IEA
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. IEA. "Growth in global oil demand is set to slow significantly by 2028."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description