IMF Developing a Platform for Central Bank Digital Currencies

KEY TAKEAWAYS The International Monetary Fund is working on a platform for central bank digital currencies.

The platform could help support efficiency, transparency, and interoperability of settlements.

Central banks would have to agree to a common regulatory framework.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working toward developing a platform for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that it says could enhance transparency and make cross-border settlements cheaper and easier.

Through global interoperability of the platform, CBDCs could help enable countries to transact with one another more fairly and efficiently, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a conference attended by African central banks in Rabat, Morocco on Monday.

However, central banks would have to agree to a common regulatory framework. Without a consensus, the vacuum could be filled by cryptocurrencies, Georgieva said.

One big difference between CBDCs and cryptocurrencies is that the former is controlled by central banks while the latter is highly decentralized. Emphasizing the need for asset-backed CBDCs, Georgieva said cryptocurrencies are an investment opportunity when they are backed by assets, but would be a "speculative" investment otherwise.

CBDCs have the potential to promote financial inclusion and make remittances cheaper, she said, noting that the average cost of money transfers stands at 6.3%, amounting to $44 billion annually.

The Atlantic Council found that 114 countries representing more than 95% of global GDP are exploring a CBDC, with 60 in an advanced phase of development, pilot, or launch.