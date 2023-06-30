Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Cooled in May to Its Slowest Pace in Two Years

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cooled in May to its slowest annual pace in two years, in a sign that the central bank’s rate hikes are having their desired effect in cooling price growth.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose just 0.1% in May and was up 3.8% from the same period last year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported Friday. That is the lowest annual rate in two years, in a sign that inflation is slowing.

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, were up 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.6% year-over-year, also a slowdown from April’s 4.7% rate. The Fed targets a 2% annual rate of core inflation.

Price Gains by Category

By category, prices for goods rose just 0.1% in May, while those for services increased 0.3%. On an annual basis, they were up 1.1% and 5.3%, respectively, in a sign that services inflation continued to outpace goods inflation.

Falling energy prices helped drive the overall index lower in May. Energy costs decreased 3.9% from the previous month and were 13.4% lower compared to a year ago. Food prices gained slightly, rising 0.1%, and were 5.8% higher compared to May of last year.



Savings Rate Holds Steady

The personal savings rate, which measures the percentage of households’ disposable income that is saved rather than spent or invested, held steady at 4.6%. It’s rebounded in recent months from a near-record low of 2.7% last summer, when the highest inflation in four decades strained household budgets.

Implications for Fed Policy

The slowdown in the pace of inflation is a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are having their desired effect, which could prompt a more dovish stance from Fed policymakers. Still, inflation remains well above the central bank's 2% target, and traders are forecasting an 87% probability of another rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) at the Fed's next policy meeting in July, according to CME Group.