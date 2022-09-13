Inflation Eases for Some Small Businesses

Inflation, labor and supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on small firms

By
Danial Clark
Published September 13, 2022

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index for August came in at a reading of 91.8, slightly beating expectations of 90. However, the index remains near a decade low as small businesses try to navigate historic inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. August is the eighth straight month the index was below the 48-year average of 98.

Twenty-nine percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a decrease of eight points from July's reading, which was the highest since 1979.

The share of owners raising prices as costs rise decreased three points to a net 53% as owners' outlooks improved. The survey found that small business owners expecting better conditions over the next six months gained 10 points from July to a net negative 42%, at its highest level since February 2022, but still a poor outlook.

However, many still have plans to hire more workers, with 21% planning to create new jobs in the next three months. Nearly half reported job openings in August, unchanged from July and remaining at historic highs. 

Small Business Net Hiring Plans August 2022
