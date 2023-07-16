Parents Feel Inflation Burn As They Tighten Back To School Spending

Inflation may be cooling, but after 18 months of higher prices, parents are prioritizing school supplies and cutting back on apparel and tech devices in their back-to-school budgets this year, according to a new survey.

Key Takeaways Parents are budgeting $597 this year for back-to-school shopping, down from $661 last year.

Inflation is why more parents say they are cutting back on spending this year, while those spending more also point to inflation as the reason.

Back-to-school shoppers are cutting back on tech and clothes, focusing on supplies instead.



Back To School Expected To Drop 10%

After four years of increasing their back-to-school spending, parents plan to pull back this year, budgeting $597 for back-to-school, compared with $661 last year, a drop of 10%. About 34% of shoppers said they were postponing non-essential purchases according to Deloitte's 16th annual back-to-school survey.

Inflation is impacting back-to-school shopping as 51% of those spending less say it’s because they have less to spend, while 75% of those spending more attribute the increase primarily to higher prices, not more purchases. Overall, 68% said they plan to spend the same or less on back-to-school shopping compared with last year, with inflation helping to drive that share up from 63% in 2022.

More than half of parents told Deloitte that they expect the economy to weaken in the next six months, with three in 10 saying their household financial situation is worse this year compared to last.



Higher Prices are Changing They Way Shoppers Spend



Since the pandemic, tech products have been an increasing priority for parents, who went from spending $6.7 billion on back-to-school tech products in 2019 to $11.8 billion in 2021, an increase of more than 75%. But with inflation soaring, technology is becoming less important for parents, with tech spending projected to drop to $9.5 billion, a 13% decline from 2022.

Clothing is another area where parents are cutting spending on back-to-school, dropping their budget for threads 14% to $12.4 billion in 2023. Clothing remains the biggest school-related spending category, making up 40% of the $31.2 billion parents are projected to spend for back-to-school this year.

Some customers are turning more towards cash, with that payment method going up to 77%, up from two prior years at 72%, while credit card use fell to 52%, from 54% last year and 55% the year before.

Parents are also doing their back-to-school shopping earlier, the survey showed. By July’s end, 59% of parents will be done with their back-to-school shopping, compared with 53% at that time last year.

The data comes as other studies show that Amazon Prime Day—and the related sales around what has become a summer sales holiday—has become a major venue for back-to-school shopping for parents.